Samara Weaving's New Crime Caper, Carolina Caroline, Coming to Digital Platforms in Two Weeks

Samara Weaving's new crime thriller, Carolina Caroline, is set to release on digital platforms in two weeks. The film stars Weaving as a woman who joins a charismatic con man on the run, their crime-fueled romance spiraling across the Southeast as they search for her missing mother.

Samara Weaving 's new crime caper, Carolina Caroline , is set to release on digital platforms in two weeks. The Australian actress, known for her horror roles in Mayhem and The Babysitter, has cemented her status as a modern scream queen with films like Ready or Not, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Scream VI, Azrael, Borderline, and Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.

Weaving has recently stepped beyond horror, starring in heist movies like Eenie Meanie and action-comedies like Over Your Dead Body. Her new R-rated crime thriller, Carolina Caroline, is directed by Adam Carter Rehmeier and stars Weaving as a woman who joins a charismatic con man on the run, their crime-fueled romance spiraling across the Southeast as they search for her missing mother. The film also features Kyle Gallner, Jon Gries, and Emmy winner Kyra Sedgwick.

Carolina Caroline premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025 and has received rave reviews, resulting in a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score. Critics praise the film for traversing a familiar crime framework with an atmosphere as steamy as the on-screen spark between Weaving and Gallner. With fewer than 50 ratings, Carolina Caroline does not yet have an audience score.

However, the film's digital release could end up finding a larger audience at home sooner rather than later. Carolina Caroline is one of three Samara Weaving movies already released in 2026, alongside Ready or Not 2: Here I Come and Over Your Dead Body





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