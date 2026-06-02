Samara Weaving and Kyle Gallner Discuss the Emotional Journey of 'Caroline'

In an interview, Samara Weaving and Kyle Gallner talk about their characters' relationship in the romantic crime thriller 'Caroline,' directed by Adam Carter Rehmeier. The film stars Weaving as a woman who partners with a con man for a crime spree, exploring themes of love, corruption, and self-discovery.

Actors Samara Weaving and Kyle Gallner recently sat down to discuss their characters in the upcoming romantic crime thriller " Caroline ," directed by Adam Carter Rehmeier.

The film, set to release in theaters on June 5, 2026, follows Caroline Daniels, a young woman yearning to escape her small Texas town. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she meets a charismatic con man, played by Gallner, and together they embark on a crime spree across the American Southeast. The official synopsis describes it as a story of passion and crime, with a country music soundtrack featuring artists like Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, and Loretta Lynn.

Weaving spoke about Caroline's psychological journey, from a naive, bored girl to a confident bank robber. She noted that the script by Tom Dean was compelling, and she was drawn to the character's arc of self-discovery. The delusion of a romantic fantasy slowly breaks as reality sets in, but Caroline gains confidence and embraces a wilder side. Gallner added that while his character Oliver initially corrupts Caroline, she ultimately pushes him further into crime.

He emphasized that at its core, the film is a love story about two people who are ride-or-die for each other, which makes the relationship special and helps carry the narrative. A key scene in the film involves Weaving's character with Kyra Sedgwick's. Weaving praised Sedgwick's intense performance, noting that director Rehmeier shot the film in chronological order, which allowed her to carry the emotional weight of that scene into subsequent interactions.

The sequence informed discussions about Caroline's morality and fears of becoming like her mother. Weaving also highlighted a spontaneous moment after the scene where she stuck her hand out the car window and Gallner held it, capturing a genuine connection. The actors appreciated the sequential shooting process, as it enabled more authentic emotional continuity. The film promises a gripping blend of romance and crime, anchored by strong performances and a compelling soundtrack





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Caroline Samara Weaving Kyle Gallner Romantic Crime Thriller Film Interview

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