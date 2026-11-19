The new series ‘Carrie,’ based on Stephen King's 1974 horror novel, explores the story through modern eyes.

Samantha Sloyan On Playing the Mother of 'Carrie'; DOCNYC: What Happens When You Decide to Break a Non-Disclosure Agreement? , who plays Carrie's overbearing mother Margaret White, discusses the series, and the differences between the 1976 film and the update.

" tells the story of three people who decide to break their non-disclosure agreements, and the New York-based lawyer who helps guide them through the process. Directorsdiscuss the film, which has its New York City premiere as part of the DOC NYC film festival.

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"My NDA" will be screening at the IFC Center and Village East by Angelika, as well as streaming online as part of DOC NYC. This year, All Of It is spotlighting three local documentaries that are screening as part of the DOC NYC film festival, running through November 29.is our new event series where we invite you to get crafty, explore new hobbies, and access your creativity in a hands-on way.

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Next month, on Wednesday, December 16, we’ll spend an evening making Origami, and learn about the history of the artform, featuring ​instructors and experts. All Of It producer Luke Green previews the event, which you can find tickets to attend atWNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.

Advice for Deciding Whether to Have a KidAll Of It with Alison Stewart is a live daily conversation about culture and the culture in and around New York City. WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.