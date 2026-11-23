The BFI Fellowship will be presented to Samantha Morton at the BFI Chair’s Dinner on January 28.

‘The Uprising’ VFX Company Outpost Hires Andy McNamara As Director of Creative Innovation The BFI said the honor recognizes Morton’s “extraordinary talent for bringing empathetic, raw and complex performances to her work.

” The BFI Fellowship will be presented to Morton at the BFI Chair’s Dinner on January 28. Later in 2027, BFI Southbank will host a retrospective of her decades-long career. The season will take place throughout June and include an in-conversation session with Morton.

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Samantha Morton On Why She "Hasn't Worked For A Year" Since 'The Odyssey' & Why She Was "Sad" & "Hurt" After Getting "Fired" From 'Her''The Odyssey': What Do The Fates Have In Store For Christopher Nolan's Homeric Epic As Awards Season Gets Under Way? Morton described the BFI Fellowship as the “greatest honour and gift I could imagine” in a statement.

, a truly life-changing experience, the BFI has always been there, a guardian of my hopes as an artist,” she said, adding: “Film changes lives. It has mine. ” BFI Chair Jay Hunt added: “Samantha is an extraordinary creative force and one of the most fearless actors of her generation.

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From her roots in independent film to her scene-stealing appearance in one of the biggest films of the year, The Odyssey, Samantha has had a powerful impact on audiences around the world for over 30 years. Her commitment to supporting young people and facilitating their access to the arts makes this BFI Fellowship even more meaningful. She epitomises the very best of the screen sector.

” Previous BFI Fellows include David Lean, Bette Davis, Akira Kurosawa, Ousmane Sembène, Elizabeth Taylor, Michael Powell, Emeric Pressburger, Orson Welles, Thelma Schoonmaker, Derek Jarman, Vanessa Redgrave, Maggie Smith, Martin Scorsese, Judi Dench, Satyajit Ray, Yasujirō Ozu and, most recently, Tilda Swinton, Barbara Broccoli, Michael G Wilson, Spike Lee, Christopher Nolan, Tom Cruise, Guillermo del Toro and Laura Mulvey.