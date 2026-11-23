The BFI is awarding Samantha Morton with its highest award to honor acclaimed body of work, including her standout turn in The Odyssey.

The Brit, hailed for her performance in 'The Odyssey,' joins an exclusive group of names to receive both BFI and BAFTA Fellowships. , long considered one of the U.K.’s finest actors working today and with a body of work going back more than three decades, is set to receive the British Film Institute’s highest honor, the From her breakout role in Iris Kelly’s 1997 feature “Under the Skin,” Morton has displayed her talent for raw, empathetic performances in fellow indies such as”Morvern Callar,” “Control” and “Synedoche, New York” to Hollywood blockbusters such as “Minority Report” and TV with “The Walking Dead,” “I am Kirsty…” and “Band of Gold.

” In that time, she’s received two Oscar nominations for best supporting actress, for Woody Allen’s “Sweet and Lowdown” and Jim Sheridan’s “In America. ” In 2024, which came shortly following her standout performance in “She Said,” Morton was awarded the BAFTA Fellowship. The BFI Fellowship lands just as Morton finds herself in awards season contention once more, this time for Christopher Nolan’s epic “The Odyssey.

Also read Sex and the City Reboot Ideas: Issa Rae, Tessa Thompson, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Leads

” Her portrayal of the witch Circe has earned some of the best reviews of her career, with many critics considering it to be the finest performance in the film.

“A BFI Fellowship is the greatest honour and gift I could imagine. To be welcomed into such a distinguished community means the world to me,” said Morton, who is set to receive the honor at the BFI Chair’s Dinner on Jan. 28.

Advertisement

“Both historically and moving into the future, to have female working class voices amongst past esteemed recipients means I can reach and hopefully teach and inspire a whole new generation who may be unfamiliar with the opportunities waiting for them. To find and nurture talent as yet undiscovered, wherever it may be found. How unbelievably exciting. I accept this honour and assume this role with the gravity it deserves.

” Morton added: “From my first serious film role in Carine Adler’s ‘Under the Skin’ to bringing Circe to life for Christopher Nolan in ‘The Odyssey’, a truly life changing experience, the BFI has always been there, a guardian of my hopes as an artist. ” Morton now joins only a small number of actors to receive both BFI and BAFTA Fellowships, an esteemed list that includes Judi Dench, Michael Caine, Alec Guinness, Christopher Lee, Vanessa Redgrave, Maggie Smith and Elizabeth Taylor.

“Samantha is an extraordinary creative force and one of the most fearless actors of her generation,” said BFI Chair Jay Hunt. “From her roots in independent film to her scene-stealing appearance in one of the biggest films of the year, ‘The Odyssey,’ Samantha has had a powerful impact on audiences around the world for over 30 years. Her commitment to supporting young people and facilitating their access to the arts, makes this BFI Fellowship even more meaningful.

She epitomises the very best of the screen sector. ”‘Chucky’ Creator Fires Back at Nicki Minaj for Making the Killer Doll a Republican in ‘Vote Red’ Post: ‘Chucky Has a Trans Kid and Is Anti-ICE’