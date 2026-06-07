Samantha Conti is head of the London bureau of WWD, covering U.K. and European news. She joined Fairchild Fashion Group in 1995 as a correspondent in WWD's Milan bureau and later became co-bureau chief, writing news and features for WWD, and its former sister publication W Magazine. She joined WWD's London bureau in 2001.

Samantha Conti is head of the London bureau of WWD, covering U.K. and European news. She joined Fairchild Fashion Group in 1995 as a correspondent in WWD's Milan bureau and later became co-bureau chief, writing news and features for WWD, and its former sister publication W Magazine.

She joined WWD's London bureau in 2001. Samantha graduated from Yale University with a degree in Italian language and literature and holds a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. She began her career as a reporter for Reuters in Rome.

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// This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the GoogleConner Ives, Tolu Coker, Patrick McDowell Among Six Designers to Scoop BFC Fashion Trust AwardsErdem Resort 2027: High FlyerFashion ScoopsFashion FeaturesThe coat, which has the actress' initials stitched in red on the inside, is part of the Bonhams Icons of…Francesca Villa’s Superpower? Turning History Into Fine JewelryNet-a-porter, Khaite Host Breezy Weekend at Villa San Michele in the Green Hills Overlooking FlorenceFrench, American First Ladies Aren’t Speaking the Same Fashion Language, but Somehow They Understand Each OtherWWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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