Samantha Busch Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Late Husband Kyle

Samantha Busch, the wife of late NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, has posted a touching tribute to her husband, thanking fans for their support and love during a difficult time.

The mother of two posted a touching tribute for the first time since Kyle Busch sharing that she and her two children, Brexton and Lennix, wanted to thank people for their support.

“The prayers, messages, flowers, meals, hugs, and countless acts of kindness have carried us through the most heartbreaking days of our lives,” she wrote June 5 on alongside a family portrait. “While our hearts are absolutely shattered, we have felt God’s presence and arms wrapped tightly around us through each and every one of you. ”for “days to weeks,” which led to sepsis, according to his death certificate obtained by NBC News.

Samantha Busch wrote that the love her family has received “during this unimaginable time has brought comfort in the middle of so much pain. ” “Knowing the impact Kyle had on others and seeing how they are honoring him through each unique act of generosity is a true testament to how special Kyle is to so many people,” she continued. Samantha Busch also touched on her grief and how the past weeks have been for her since the racer’s death.

“There are moments when the weight of this loss feels impossible to carry, yet time and time again God, through you all, has shown us we are not alone,” she wrote. “From family and friends to fans and complete strangers, thank you for showing up for us. ” She once again thanked people for loving her family and husband, as well as for honoring him and his legacy.

“We may never find the words to fully express what your support has meant to us, but please know that we are deeply grateful,” she concluded, signing the message, “ Samantha, Brexton & Lennix. ” Kyle Busch’s death came as a surprise for many of his fans. Before his death, the family said in a statement that he had been hospitalized after experiencing a “severe illness.

”from the day before Kyle Busch died revealed he coughed up blood and was lying on the bathroom floor when they called for help. The driver was at a General Motors training facility in North Carolina when he experienced “shortness of breath” and was “very hot,” per the call. Samantha Busch and Kyle Busch attend the 2025 CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville. Samantha and Kyle Busch met in 2007, marrying in 2010.

Over the course of their 16-year marriage, they welcomed their two children, but also were open about their journey with infertility, experiencing multiple miscarriages and undergoing in vitro fertilization . Throughout it all, Samantha continued to share family updates with her followers, who she said during a“For over 10 years of trying to have our family, social media was wonderful. They were with us through every transfer, every miscarriage, every trial and cheered us on along the way,” she said.





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