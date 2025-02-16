Samantha Bee Slams Lorne Michaels for Calling Her Comedy Too 'Strident' and Political

Former TBS late night host Samantha Bee criticized 'Saturday Night Live' creator Lorne Michaels for characterizing her comedy style as too political in a new biography. Bee responded to Michaels' comments on 'The Daily Beast Podcast,' stating that he is 'literally' calling her 'strident' while building his career on elevating the loudest person in the room.

Bee responded to this critique during a recent episode of 'The Daily Beast Podcast,' stating, 'I mean, literally — imagine calling anyone strident when you have built a career out of elevating the loudest guy in the room.' This exchange occurred just ahead of the legendary NBC sketch series' 50th anniversary episode, airing this Sunday.Author Susan Morrison's book details Michaels' attempts to reassure his cast in 2016, two weeks before Donald Trump's first presidential election victory, that the show would remain 'non-partisan.' Bee was used as an example to illustrate this point. Morrison's account also describes Michaels trying to calm his writers, cast, and viewers after their outrage over Trump hosting the show in 2015. The memoir quotes Michaels as saying, 'It’s the hardest thing for me to explain to this generation that the show is nonpartisan. We have our biases, we have our people we like better than others, but you can’t be Samantha Bee.'The book clarifies that Michaels meant 'one-sided and strident' regarding the TBS host, whose late-night show, 'Full Frontal,' concluded in 2022. Bee acknowledged the criticism in her interview with 'The Daily Beast Podcast,' stating, 'I get referenced in the book as being someone that does not want to emulate in any way. I concede the point. He’s right. I am one-sided. And I am strident, and proudly so.' Despite the critique, Bee expressed admiration for the long-running show, which she enjoyed as a child. 'As a young kid, it felt like an illicit pleasure. It’s just all in my consciousness and I love it. I love the performers, I love the writers, I love the writing.' Bee had been a prominent voice on the left wing of cable television until her show's conclusion. In one of the final episodes of 'Full Frontal,' Bee vehemently condemned the leaked draft opinion suggesting the overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. She warned that the impending ruling, which eventually overturned Roe v. Wade, would lead to women 'dying.' Bee also faced backlash in May 2018 for calling Ivanka Trump a 'feckless c---,' leading to an apology from her and the network after a loss of viewers and advertisers





