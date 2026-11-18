The Stockholm label's sophomore exclusive collection for the luxury retailer introduces down, shearling, and substantial knitwear.

Men with prices ranging from 250 euros to 6,500 euros, includes down jackets and padded vests, shearling bombers and jackets, cashmere cardigans and turtlenecks, cable-knit sweaters, relaxed polos, caps and scarves.

The idea came from brand founders Saman Amel and Dag Granath’s time in the mountains, particularly the hours around a day on the slopes, from the cold outdoors to the warmth of an alpine retreat. Granath said the collection is not meant to be technical ski or hiking gear, but for the moments in between. Granath has spent many winters skiing and has also visited the Alps in summer.

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The change in setting made him think about what people wear beyond the slopes. In Saint Moritz, he noticed people wearing down jackets in distinctive colors, often layered with shearling, cashmere and wool.

“That really got me sparking. I kind of got this idea a couple of years ago, and then I would just find a way to be able to express it,” he said. The founders had wanted to work with shearling and down for some time.

“Materiality and fabrications will always be the starting point,” Amel said, adding that he waited for the right moment to develop the idea with Mytheresa, having earlier launched a more resort-focused collection.buying director, said the sophomore collection brings new categories into the brand while staying true to its point of view rooted intailoring. She said she was drawn to Saman Amel’s product quality and the experience it offers clients in its ateliers.

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“It is rare to find an emerging brand that attracts a true luxury clientele from inception,” Jordan said, adding that the collection’s shearling and down feel “contemporary, considered and functional,” while meeting the expectations of today’s luxury client.tailoring into knitwear, casual pieces and now alpine outerwear reflects a broader ambition to serve clients across more parts of their lives, Granath said. “Tailoring was always the starting point and the focal point for us.

The main objective for us is to serve the customer in as many facets of his life as we possibly can,” he added. Amel described the retailer’s buying team as a creative sparring partner, with the two sides developing ideas through regular conversation. Wholesale can also introduce new customers to the brand, some of whom later visit an atelier or meet the founders at a trunk show.

He added that some clients at the brand’s U.S. trunk shows first discovered Saman Amel through Mytheresa.

“We don’t really see ourselves as the hero. It’s more that we are the guide, and the customer is the hero,” said Granath, adding that the goal is to build a relationship that lasts. That approach dates to the company’s early years. The founders did not always know how clients had found them, Granath said, so they focused on looking after the people who came through the door.

“If we don’t really know how they found us, and we don’t really know how to find new clients, better take really good care of the ones we have. ”At the London atelier on Albemarle Street, for example, that starts with a conversation. The brand is also present in New York, Stockholm and Zurich.

Granath said the first room is designed “to force you to have a conversation with us,” giving the team a chance to learn about a client’s work, travel and lifestyle before recommending garments. The relationship continues after the first order. Clients can wear a piece, decide what works and return to refine details. A typical process from first fitting to final order, starting from 2,900 euros, takes about two months.

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Granath said the brand also has to be willing to give honest advice. Sometimes a client’s idea leads to a new product. Other times, the founders may advise against it if they do not think they can deliver the quality they expect.

“Maybe not quote me on this, or maybe quote me on this, but the customer isn’t always right,” he said. “The customer is paying us to have integrity to say what we believe is right for the customer. ”The same careful approach shapes Saman Amel’s plans for 2027. Granath did not outline a specific store opening or expansion timetable.

Instead, he said the brand wants to build markets through trunk shows before considering a permanent location. It opened its London atelier in 2024 after four years of trunk shows in the city. The company remains independently owned by the founders and has no outside investors. Its team has grown from six people in 2023 to 12, with about half working directly with clients and half focused on operations, production and logistics.

“We believe in compounding. We wanted a slow and organic growth that is contained and controlled,” Granath said. He noted that rapid expansion can cause a company to lose sight of the decisions that made it successful.

“The biggest risk, or the biggest reason for why companies fail, is not because they make bad decisions but because they forget to hold on to the right decisions. ” Following the Wednesday launch, a dinner will be cohosted by Saman Amel and Mytheresa Men in London on Thursday for clients and partners in the city.

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