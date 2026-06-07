Samad Taylor to make first start for San Diego Padres in front of his grandmother

Samad Taylor, a 27-year-old player for the San Diego Padres, is set to make his first start in left field on Sunday, with his paternal grandmother in attendance. Taylor, who was drafted by Cleveland in 2016, has been struggling with just two plate appearances since joining the Padres.

Samad Taylor #0 of the San Diego Padres looks on before the game against the New York Mets at Petco Park on Friday, June 5, 2026 in San Diego, California.

has collected just two plate appearances since he was added to the Padres roster. The 27-year-old gets his first start on Sunday in left field … and in front of his paternal grandmother for the first time as a pro.to plan to commute from Los Angeles after Taylor was given the heads up that he’d be in line for his first start against a left-hander.

“It compares to my debut,” Taylor said. “My grandma’s my everything. She’s my last grandma here. I feel like our connection has been strong ever since I could remember.

It’s another day of baseball, but it’s a meaningful day. ” Taylor was drafted out of Corona High in the 10th round by Cleveland in 2016. He’d made stops in Sacramento in the Pacific Coast League but had yet to play this close to home since debuting in 2023. Taylor is a .200/.265/.253 hitter across parts of four seasons in the majors.

He was hitting .319/.406/.500 with seven homers in 51 games at Triple-A El Paso while seeing time at all three outfield spots and second base. He had nine steals in 10 attempts with El Paso but swiped as many as 50 bases while with Triple-A Tacoma in the Mariners system in 2024.

“Be the best version of myself every day,” Taylor said of his mentality with the Padres. “Whatever I have to bring to the table that day, it’s going to be 100%. I don’t really put myself in the situation of, ‘I have to do this,’ to show the team what I can do. I just take it day by day, pitch by pitch … and whatever happens, happens.

. Bowen is getting his first start since he started Tuesday and Wednesday upon joining the team out of El Paso. The Padres snapped a six-game skid on Saturday. They are looking for their first series win since taking two of three from the Athletics at Petco Park last month .

Brazoban has a 2.03 ERA over his last 13 ½ innings , has topped out at 38 pitches in an outing and a 26-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 32 innings so far. The last time through the rotation the Mets used an opener in this spot ahead of LHP, who threw five innings of one-run ball in bulk duty, his heaviest workload yet. Manaea has a 5.42 ERA in 99⅔ innings since the start of 2025.

He is 5-1 with a 3.26 ERA in 49⅔ career innings against the Padres and has allowed three earned runs over his last 15 innings against them. He has a 5.40 ERA and has struck out only five batters over his last three starts , all losses for the team. Vásquez has been better on the road than he has at Petco Park .

He allowed four runs in 2⅓ innings in a loss last year in his only start against the Mets.





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