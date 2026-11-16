Sam Worthington's I Will Find You creator team up to adapt Harlan Coben's The Innocent for Netflix, marking the author's 15th streaming project.

Harlan Coben is expanding his massive presence on Netflix with another new adaptation, this time for a limited series based on his novel The Innocent. This project marks the author's fifteenth collaboration with the streaming giant, continuing a highly successful partnership that has defined much of the platform's original programming strategy.

The new series will be helmed by the creative trio behind the recent hit I Will Find You. This team includes creator Robert Hull and executive producers Bryan Wynbrandt and Steven Lilien, who are reuniting to bring Coben's next crime thriller to life for global audiences.

Also read Harlan Coben’s ‘The Innocent’ Lands Greenlight At Netflix

Massive Success Of I Will Find You

The announcement follows the release of I Will Find You several months ago, which achieved immediate and significant commercial success. The eight-episode crime drama quickly surged to the top of streaming charts, demonstrating a strong appetite for high-stakes thriller content among Netflix subscribers worldwide.

Viewership numbers for the previous series were substantial, recording more than 120 million views. This metric solidified the show as one of Netflix's most popular productions ever, proving the enduring appeal of Coben's narrative style when translated to the screen with high production values.

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Sam Worthington Stars In Previous Adaptation

I Will Find You featured Sam Worthington in the lead role of David Burroughs, a performance that anchored the series' emotional intensity. The plot follows Burroughs as he is imprisoned for allegedly killing his son, only to uncover shocking evidence suggesting his child might not actually be dead.

Worthington's portrayal of a father fighting against the system while searching for truth provided the necessary gravity for the series. His involvement helped draw in a broad audience, establishing a template for success that the creative team is now applying to their next collaborative effort.

Team Reunites For New Limited Series

Robert Hull, Bryan Wynbrandt, and Steven Lilien are now tasked with adapting Harlan Coben's The Innocent into a new limited series. Their previous experience with I Will Find You positions them as the ideal choice to manage the complexities of Coben's intricate plotting and character-driven suspense.

This reunion of the creative team signals Netflix's confidence in their ability to deliver consistent quality. The producers bring a proven track record of handling complex narrative arcs and maintaining viewer engagement across multiple episodes, which is essential for sustaining interest in a limited series format.

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Harlan Coben Fifteenth Streaming Project

The Innocent will be Harlan Coben's fifteenth project for the streamer, cementing his status as a premier author for adaptation. This number highlights the depth and breadth of Coben's bibliography, which offers a steady pipeline of compelling stories suitable for visual storytelling.

The author's continued output for Netflix suggests a long-term strategic partnership. As Coben adds another title to this extensive catalog, the demand for fresh, binge-worthy content remains strong, ensuring that each new adaptation receives significant promotional support and viewership attention.

What Happens Next With The Innocent

While specific production timelines for The Innocent have not been detailed, the pairing of the established creative team with Coben's latest work suggests imminent development phases. Fans of the I Will Find You series can anticipate a similar tone and level of suspense in this new offering.

Netflix is expected to maintain its rigorous quality standards, leveraging the success of previous adaptations to attract new viewers. The Innocent is poised to join the ranks of Coben's other successful series, adding to the streamer's impressive library of original crime dramas and thrillers.