Sam Wood Bail Hearing Reveals Eve Markoski-Wood Key Witness Role

Supreme Court details how Eve Markoski-Wood stopped the door and called police during Sam Wood's alleged strangulation of Snezana, leading to bail refusal.

Former The Bachelor star Sam Wood remains behind bars following a failed bail application at the Queensland Supreme Court, where judicial proceedings have highlighted the critical role of Eve Markoski-Wood as the primary witness in the case. The young fashion student, who is currently studying in America, was on holiday in Noosa when the alleged violent incident occurred in October. This week, Markoski-Wood was photographed supporting her sister Snezana Markos in Melbourne, underscoring the ongoing personal toll on the family amidst the legal battle.

Core Details Of The Alleged October Incident

The court heard explosive testimony regarding the events that transpired when Wood, Snezana, and their daughters were in Noosa. Justice Patrick McCafferty KC described the harrowing sequence of events, noting that Markoski-Wood locked the door and heard her mother gasping and becoming muffled. The judge stated that Wood grabbed Snezana by the throat, pushing her against a wall, and his grip tightened to the point where Snezana could not breathe or yell.

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Crown Prosecutor Jessica Guy added that Snezana fell to the ground while trying to remove Wood's hands from her neck. She hit the skirting board, and despite Markoski-Wood being present as an adult witness, Wood was not deterred. Snezana subsequently banged her head against the wall or floor corner, and Markoski-Wood later found her mother slumped against the hallway wall, holding her neck in distress.

Stakeholder Positions And Legal Arguments

During the hearing, Justice McCafferty emphasized that Markoski-Wood heard Wood tell her and her mother, You can both die, I am going to send you back to your family. This statement contributed to the judge's determination that Wood posed an unacceptable risk to the safety of others, particularly Snezana, and presented a risk of obstructing the course of justice or interfering with witnesses.

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Sam Wood's barrister, Paula Morreau KC, acknowledged the seriousness of the charges but argued they were not the most extreme examples of choking or strangulation, which can carry sentences of up to 14 years. Morreau contended that the case rests heavily on witness testimony and suggested Wood would comply with bail conditions. She proposed that Wood would reside with his father and siblings in Tasmania, returning to Queensland only for court appearances.

However, the prosecution strongly opposed this release, citing Wood's history and the nature of the alleged violence. The court noted that Wood's barrister had argued he would attend a men's behavioral training program if granted bail. The defense also highlighted that Wood's employment had been placed in a precarious state due to the allegations, suggesting a loss of income and professional standing for the former television personality.

Impact On Family And Future Proceedings

The refusal of bail ensures that Sam Wood will serve at least another year in jail while the case proceeds. This legal outcome effectively signals the end of the marriage between Wood and Snezana, who met on the 2015 season of The Bachelor and married in 2018. The couple shares three young daughters, and the legal proceedings have fractured the family unit that was once a prominent presence in Australian media.

Markoski-Wood now faces the difficult prospect of testifying against her stepfather if the case goes to trial. Prosecutors are expected to rely on her evidence, as she was the only adult witness besides Wood and Snezana present during the assault. Her role as the first responder, having called Triple-Zero when Snezana feared she was going to die, places her at the center of the evidentiary landscape.

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Andrew Wood, Sam's father and a retired restaurant manager, reportedly offered a $1 million surety as part of the bail proposal. The family home in West Hobart, where Sam grew up, had been owned by Andrew for almost 40 years. Despite these offers of financial security and community ties, the Supreme Court prioritized the safety of the victims and the integrity of the judicial process, leaving Sam Wood incarcerated as the legal team prepares for the next stages of the trial.