Sam Witwer's secret connection between Maul and Spock adds a twist to the Star Wars-Star Trek rivalry

Sam Witwer attending the Denver Fan Expo 2026 revealed a surprising secret connection between Star Wars' Darth Maul and Star Trek's Spock, which poses a new interpretation of the age-old rivalry and settles the fanbase's discussions once and for all. The post contains spoilers for Maul - Shadow Lord season 1. The cast of Maul - Shadow Lord is currently promoting the show at the convention circuit, sharing their experiences on set and discussing their characters with fans. Maul - Shadow Lord has been renewed for season 2, ensuring more adventures with the morally ambiguous Sith character

At Denver Fan Expo 2026, Sam Witwer revealed a secret connection between Star Wars' Maul and Star Trek's Spock that settles the rivalry once and for all.

The novel attraction of Maul - Shadow Lord has been renewed for season 2 already. In celebration of its release, the cast of Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord has been hitting the convention circuit, sharing behind-the-scenes stories, discussing their characters, and meeting fans. ScreenRant.com published the news regarding a secret connection between Maul and Spock that settles the rivalry once and for all.

Please note that the first section of this article will have spoilers for Maul - Shadow Lord season 1. The start and end of the spoilers will be clearly marked. With a length exceeding 2500 characters, the news is divided into three paragraphs for a total of approximately 2900 characters. The topics do not exceed 5, yet the news does not have coherent news content as it is repetitive and lacks informative purpose. Therefore, all topics are considered not applicabl





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