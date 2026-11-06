Sam Thompson Reveals Marriage Plans Amid I'm A Celebrity Return With Kemi Rodgers

Former King of the Jungle Sam Thompson opens up about his relationship with partner Talitha Balinska and his upcoming role hosting I'm A Celebrity Unpacked alongside Kemi Rodgers.

Former King of the Jungle Sam Thompson is preparing to return to the spotlight for the upcoming broadcast of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! while simultaneously launching the companion spin-off series, I'm A Celebrity… Unpacked. The thirty-four-year-old reality television personality confirmed that he will be living and working closely with Capital Radio DJ Kemi Rodgers for a full month as the show heads Down Under. This high-profile professional partnership comes at a significant personal milestone for Thompson, who has publicly declared his long-term intentions regarding his romantic life and future family goals.

Thompson Discusses Future With Partner Balinska

Sam Thompson stated unequivocally that his girlfriend Talitha Balinska is the one person he intends to spend his life with, explicitly mentioning his desire to have children with her. The twenty-five-year-old digital creator, DJ, and model is described by Thompson as the mother of his future children, emphasizing that he would not be with her unless she was the absolute love of his life. Although they have not yet formally wed, Thompson revealed that he has informally asked Balinska for her hand and that they have already discussed the potential details of their wedding ceremony. He expressed hope that the marriage will take place soon, noting that Balinska is fully aware of his serious intentions and excitement for their shared future.

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The candid nature of Thompson's comments was witnessed by his co-host Kemi Rodgers, who laughed at his bold declarations during their interview. This level of open-hearted communication is characteristic of Thompson's public persona, which first gained traction when he appeared on the reality series Made In Chelsea in 2013. His willingness to share personal struggles and joys has not only endeared him to fans but also contributed to his victory as King of the Jungle in 2023. Additionally, this transparent approach has fueled the immense popularity of Staying Relevant, his podcast produced alongside his close friend Pete Wicks, which has amassed nearly three million Instagram followers for Thompson.

Rodgers Joins Unpacked as Co-Host

Kemi Rodgers, thirty-one, will serve as the sole co-host for I'm A Celebrity… Unpacked this year, replacing the format that previously included Joel Dommett as the main host. Producers originally paired Thompson and Rodgers two years ago, but the current iteration features just the two of them handling the gossip and reaction segments nightly. Rodgers, who studied multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University before beginning her career at Capital Extra, previously worked at Capital Radio where her hosting style caught the attention of the show's producers. She now hosts a morning show on Capital and serves as an ambassador for the National Trust, making her a familiar face to British audiences despite her relatively private life compared to her reality TV counterpart.

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Rodgers shared details about her upbringing in Eastbourne, East Sussex, describing it as an idyllic childhood that only revealed issues of race when she moved to London as an adult. She noted that while online comments in her professional life can be difficult, her early years in a predominantly white town were free of such conflict. The transition to sharing an apartment block and camera duties with Thompson represents a significant shift for Rodgers, who brings a different energy to the franchise compared to previous hosts. Her ability to connect with audiences through quirky history reels on social media complements Thompson's more personal and conversational style, creating a dynamic duo for the unpacked content.

Thompson Reflects On ADHD Diagnosis and Past Relationships

Thompson has been open about his recent diagnosis of ADHD and autism, topics he explored in the documentary Sam Thompson: Is This ADHD? and the children's book You, Me & ADHD. He donated all fees from the book to the charity ADHD UK and shared a heartfelt apology to his father for failing most of his exams despite attending a good school. His father's supportive response, stating he was happy for him just as he was, highlighted a turning point in Thompson's self-acceptance. This personal growth has been a central theme in his recent work, including a new ITV series about men created with Pete Wicks, where the pair have been filming for thirty-five consecutive days.

Reflecting on his romantic history, Thompson addressed his five-year relationship with former Made In Chelsea star Zara McDermott, which ended in 2024. He noted that the breakup brought unexpected attention, with paparazzi setting up outside his window, but he remains on respectful terms with his ex. Thompson stated that every ex-partner he has had has been super-respectful, with no public feuds or throwing of mud. He expressed happiness for McDermott, who is now living with her partner Louis Tomlinson from One Direction, emphasizing that some relationships simply come to a close with mutual goodwill. This maturity in handling past relationships contrasts with the more chaotic start to his current romance with Balinska, which required multiple attempts and a direct five-minute pitch before she agreed to a date.