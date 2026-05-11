Sam Thompson and Talitha Balinska Make Glamorous Red Carpet Debut Amid Past Relationship Drama

Sam Thompson and influencer Talitha Balinska shared a romantic evening at the King's Trust 50th Anniversary Celebration, while Sam reflected on a viral and awkward radio encounter concerning his ex, Zara McDermott.

The prestigious Royal Albert Hall recently played host to a magnificent gathering as the King's Trust celebrated its 50th anniversary. Among the glittering crowd of stars and dignitaries, television personality Sam Thompson made a significant appearance, marking the official red carpet debut of his relationship with influencer Talitha Balinska .

The couple appeared deeply enamored with one another, sharing intimate moments and cozying up for the cameras in a display of affection that captured the attention of everyone present. Sam, who has become a beloved figure in the British media landscape, looked every bit the gentleman in a meticulously tailored black double-breasted suit.

He paired this classic look with a crisp, pristine white shirt and a smart navy tie, embodying a timeless elegance that suited the gravity of the royal-affiliated event. Beside him, Talitha Balinska was a vision of sophistication, wearing a stunning white satin gown that flowed beautifully as she moved.

Her brunette hair was styled in voluminous, glamorous waves, and she complemented her ensemble with a pair of high heels that added to her commanding presence, while keeping her jewelry minimal to let the dress take center stage. Joining the couple was Sam's sister, Louise, who added her own touch of glamour to the evening. The reality star looked sensational in a black satin gown that featured a unique and dramatic mesh cape, blending modern style with traditional evening wear.

Louise, a mother-of-one, opted for a sleek up-do for her dark hair and wore black stilettos that added significant height to her frame, ensuring she stood out as much as her brother and his partner. The three shared a joyful moment together, showcasing a close-knit family bond amidst the whirlwind of flashes and fan excitement. The romance between Sam and Talitha had been confirmed back in December, and since then, the pair have been increasingly public about their feelings.

In February, Sam shared a heartfelt detail about their relationship, revealing that he had told Talitha he was in love with her while they were simply relaxing on the sofa. He admitted to his close friend and frequent collaborator, Pete Wicks, that he had known he felt this way for some time but had initially struggled to find the right words to express such a powerful emotion.

However, the glamour of the red carpet comes as a contrast to some of the emotional turbulence Sam has faced in his public life recently. The TV star previously spent five years in a high-profile relationship with Zara McDermott, a partnership that ended in 2024. The breakup became a topic of intense public scrutiny when Zara subsequently confirmed her relationship with former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson.

This transition led to one of the more awkward moments of Sam's broadcasting career during a live segment on his Hits Radio Breakfast show. A listener named Holly took the opportunity to ask a pointed and somewhat brutal question, inquiring how Sam felt about playing the One Direction hit Steal My Girl, given the irony that one of the band members had effectively stolen his former partner.

The question left Sam momentarily speechless, as he had to navigate the intersection of his professional duties as a radio host and his personal history in the public eye. Sam later dissected this viral moment on his podcast, Staying Relevant, alongside his best friend Pete Wicks. During the episode, Sam explained the mechanics of live radio, noting that there is often only a tiny window of time for a producer to vet a call before it goes live.

He recounted how the caller initially seemed to be asking a benign question about music preferences before pivoting to the more personal jab. Pete Wicks, known for his protective nature toward his friends, did not hold back in his reaction to the incident. Pete praised Sam for handling the situation with grace and professionalism, while simultaneously directing a sharp and profane retort toward the caller, Holly, for her lack of tact.

The conversation between the two friends provided a glimpse into the supportive bond they share, with Sam joking about Pete's own romantic life with Olivia Attwood to lighten the mood. Despite the potential for bitterness, Sam's response during the actual radio broadcast was a masterclass in maturity. After a few seconds of composure, he replied to the listener by praising the quality of the song, admitting that he still enjoys listening to it during his commutes on the tube.

He emphasized that he felt genuinely happy as long as everyone involved was happy, stating that he believes everyone has finally found their correct partner in life. This positive outlook highlights Sam's growth and his desire to move forward without malice.

The event at the Royal Albert Hall was further graced by other notable figures, including Love Island's Gabby Allen in a striking black and white outfit, JLS' JB Gill in a sharp navy suit, and Anna Williamson in a vibrant fuchsia gown. Other guests like Gemma Bird and the duo of Ellis Ranson and Luke Hamnett also added to the star-studded atmosphere, making the evening a true celebration of style and philanthropic spirit





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