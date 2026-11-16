Sam's Club's Black Friday preview lists markdowns from November 26 through 29 on TVs, air fryers, hair tools, cookware and kids' toys. Shoppers can plan holiday gifts around the listed prices.

Sam's Club has previewed its Black Friday ad, with markdowns scheduled from November 26 through 29. The selection includes brands that rarely go on sale, such as Dyson, Bose and Braun, along with Member's Mark toys that look more expensive than their price tags suggest.

After reviewing every page of the preview, 11 deals stood out as worth adding to a shopping cart. The event is positioned as a chance to lower the cost of larger items on holiday gift lists.

Also read Best Buy Black Friday Tech Deals Start November 15 With Exclusive Discounts

Black Friday Savings on TVs and Appliances

The LG 58-inch 4K smart TV drops by $80 starting November 26, bringing the price to $249. A 58-inch screen suits most living rooms, and the set uses LG's Nano color technology for richer tones than a basic LED panel.

An AI processor in the LG set sharpens lower-resolution content, so older shows look less grainy. Streaming apps come built in, so no separate device is needed to start watching.

Ninja's Crispi glass air fryer includes a 6-quart container and a 2.5-quart container, with the larger one able to fit a 7.5-pound chicken. The containers are shock-resistant, snap onto storage lids, and can move from the refrigerator to the dishwasher. At $60 off once the sale starts, the Crispi costs $189.

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Ninja's SLUSHi frozen drink maker holds 96 ounces and turns juice, soda, cold brew or cocktail mix into slush without ice. It is $70 off for Black Friday, bringing the price down to $179.

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer remains a long-running favorite, with a fast motor that is quieter than many rivals. Intelligent heat control keeps temperatures in check to help prevent heat damage, and magnetic attachments handle smoothing and diffusing. Once the sale begins, it drops by $120 to a total of $279.99.

Beauty and Wellness Deals for At-Home Care

The IPL hair removal kit is $120 off, bringing the total to $279.98. The kit reads skin tone and adjusts each flash on its own, while real-time coverage feedback shows which spots have already been treated.

The kit includes three interchangeable heads, a travel pouch and a Venus razor for preparation. The device is positioned as an alternative to repeated salon laser sessions, which can add up quickly in cost.

The LED mask for the neck and chest uses red and near-infrared light to target fine lines and crepey texture. Each session takes 10 minutes and can be done from the couch. It is 50% off, bringing the price to $99, making it one of the steepest discounts in the ad.

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Bose noise-canceling headphones are described as among the most comfortable over-ear pairs available. The battery lasts up to 24 hours, and aware mode lets outside sound in when a listener needs to hear an announcement such as a gate change.

Kitchen, Kids and Apparel Markdowns

The deluxe play kitchen includes a fridge, oven, stove and sink, with room for a growing collection of plastic vegetables. Its modern look fits a living room better than the brightly colored designs of past decades. It is $50 off, bringing the price to $129.98 between the sale dates.

The ceramic nonstick cookware set includes two fry pans, a saucepan, a deep saute pan, two Dutch ovens and a steamer basket. Every piece works on induction and is oven-safe to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Colors include hunter green, navy and cream, and after $50 off the set costs $129.

A classic Champion pullover hoodie is also on the list, made from soft cotton-blend fleece with banded cuffs and a kangaroo pocket. It comes in sizes 4/5 through 14/16 and is 30% off, bringing the price to $9.41 from $13.44.

Planning Ahead for the Sam's Club Sale

The Sam's Club sale runs from November 26 through 29, giving shoppers four days to buy the listed items at the discounted prices. Buyers who plan ahead can compare each sale price against their existing gift lists before the event begins.

Because the preview lists exact prices and discount amounts, shoppers can calculate their total spending before reaching checkout. Larger purchases such as the LG television and the Dyson hair dryer show the biggest dollar savings in the preview.