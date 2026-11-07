Sam Rockwell Wins First Oscar for Three Billboards and Stars in Ray Gunn and Wild Horse Nine

Sam Rockwell's standout roles in Vice, Frost/Nixon, Jojo Rabbit and The Best of Enemies show why he elevates any part he plays ahead of Wild Horse Nine and Ray Gunn.

Sam Rockwell has officially won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Officer Jason Dixon in the 2017 film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. This prestigious award marks the highest recognition of his career to date, cementing his status as one of the most respected character actors in Hollywood. The win caps a journey that began with small parts and evolved into a reputation for delivering powerhouse performances regardless of screen time.

This accolade arrives as Rockwell prepares for the release of two new films, Wild Horse Nine and Ray Gunn. The awards context provides a fresh backdrop for Collider to re-evaluate his filmography, highlighting the consistent excellence that led to this peak. The new releases are positioned as the next chapter in a career that has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to elevate material in both independent and major studio productions.

Also read Sam Rockwell gives Martin McDonagh's films their American id

In The Best of Enemies, which ranks tenth on the updated list, Rockwell plays C.P. Ellis, the president of the Ku Klux Klan in 1970s Durham, North Carolina. The film is set against the backdrop of a local black school burning down, a tragedy that forces community organizer Ann Atwater, played by Taraji P. Henson, to work with Ellis. They are tasked with establishing a peaceful transition into desegregation for the community.

Although the two characters initially find it impossible to coexist, a connection eventually forms that leads Ellis to question his deeply held values. The film is based on the book The Best of Enemies by Osha Gray Davidson. While the premise may sound familiar, the strength of the performances from Rockwell and Henson gives the story a refreshing and emotional freshness that distinguishes it from other films of its type.

In Vice, which ranks ninth, Rockwell takes on the role of President George W. Bush in Adam McKay's political satire. The biographical depiction follows the rise to power of Dick Cheney, played by Christian Bale, within the White House. Bush invited Cheney to be his running mate, a decision that ultimately shifted the balance of power in the administration and drew significant public scrutiny.

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Rockwell transformed into the former Commander in Chief with minimal makeup, creating an affable and surprisingly human portrayal that drew critical attention. Although the film's core focus remained on Cheney, Rockwell's performance was a standout element. The film went on to receive multiple Academy Award nominations, including the nod that preceded his eventual win for Three Billboards.

In Frost/Nixon, ranked eighth, Rockwell plays Jim Reston Jr., an investigator and professor who assists British journalist David Frost, played by Michael Sheen. Reston Jr. helps Frost prepare for a series of taped one-on-one interviews with disgraced president Richard Nixon, played by Frank Langella. The film is an adaptation of Peter Morgan's stage play of the same name.

While the movie rests on the intense performances of Langella and Sheen, Rockwell received strong critical praise for his supporting work. He brings a ferocious intensity to the role, portraying a man with passionate and unresolved feelings about Nixon's administration and the crimes the former president was never held accountable for in the eyes of the public.

In Jojo Rabbit, ranked seventh, Rockwell plays Captain Klenzendorf, the apathetic leader of the Nazi youth. The film is an offbeat satirical comedy centered around a ten-year-old boy, Johannes Jojo Betzler, played by Roman Griffin Davis, who is a loyal member of a Hitler Youth group during the collapse of Nazi forces.

Captain Klenzendorf appears in limited screen time, but Rockwell makes every moment electric. His portrayal of a soldier disillusioned with both the war and the side he is fighting on is nuanced in its sorrow and broad in its comedy. His affection for Jojo leads to emotionally heartbreaking scenes, as Klenzendorf makes his final actions ones meant to protect his young friend.

Across these four films, Rockwell moves seamlessly between satire, historical drama, and dark comedy without losing the defining qualities of his work. The Best of Enemies, Vice, Frost/Nixon, and Jojo Rabbit each place him in a completely different kind of story. Yet, in every case, his presence fundamentally changes how the scene feels to the audience, proving that a supporting role from him can carry as much weight as a leading one.

The selection also points to the immediate context for his upcoming releases, Wild Horse Nine and Ray Gunn. These films are presented as the latest additions to a filmography that has repeatedly drawn attention for memorable work in small and large productions alike. Audiences can expect Rockwell to continue bringing the same mix of intensity, charm, and unpredictability that has defined his career for more than three decades.

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Earlier in his career, Rockwell delivered an understated performance in Lawn Dogs, which gave him one of his first larger roles. He interacts with a young boy named Devon, dealing with persistent attempts at friendship against a dreamlike and menacing suburban backdrop. The surreal structure of the film highlighted his early potential for complex emotional depth.

He also showcased his natural comic timing in a rewatchable gem alongside Steve Carell. In this story, a boy explores a vacation spot and meets Owen, a man who works at a local water park while providing mentorship to a boy who clearly needs a friend. Rockwell's performance surprised viewers, especially given that he did not do more traditional comedies at that stage of his career.

In Moon, Rockwell plays Sam Bell, who is close to finishing his three-year contract as the sole operator of a space station. He begins to suspect that his situation is more dire than he assumed, pulling on the thread of his own existence to find that his known truth was an elaborate lie. The film is a wholly original mystery that remains compelling thanks to his performance throughout the runtime.

In The Green Mile, Rockwell commanded the screen as William Wild Bill Wharton, a wild and feral prisoner on death row. He is the polar opposite of the kind inmate John Coffey, played by Michael Clarke Duncan, being continually disruptive and violent without remorse. Even though Rockwell exudes natural charm, he brings none to this chaotic character, showcasing his range in playing deeply unlikable roles.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind served as an early opportunity to see Rockwell as a leading man. Based on the autobiography of the same name, the story follows a figure who allegedly worked as a spy and government assassin. George Clooney took over as director and lobbied for Rockwell to play the eccentric producer, securing him critical acclaim for a dynamic and energetic portrayal.

Finally, his role as Jason Dixon in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, stands as his crowning achievement. He plays a frustrated and heartbroken mother to a daughter who was raped and murdered, who posts messages on billboards to demand attention from the inept local police. Rockwell's Dixon is one of the film's most compelling figures, a boorish exterior that is continually pulled away to reveal a man struggling to hide his own pain and disappointment.

The role won him his first and only Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, a testament to his ability to find humanity in difficult characters. It remains the pinnacle of his award recognition, following a career that has been defined by intense, transformative, and unforgettable performances across a wide variety of genres and roles.