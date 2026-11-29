Sam Rockwell stars in Brad Birds new animated sci-fi thriller set for a limited IMAX theatrical run before streaming on Netflix. The film earned a 92 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.

Sam Rockwell is continuing his impressive run of critically acclaimed roles with a new animated science fiction detective thriller that is set to arrive in theaters and on streaming platforms this year. The film represents a significant milestone in the distribution strategy of Netflix, which is increasingly pairing high-profile titles with limited theatrical releases to build audience engagement before the digital debut. This particular project stands out as the streamer's most expensive release of the year and serves as the final movie drop for Rockwell in 2024, following two other wildly different productions that have also received widespread praise from critics.

IMAX Theatrical Run Precedes Netflix Debut

Netflix has partnered with IMAX to present the animated film in theaters prior to its arrival on the streaming platform. This approach mirrors the strategy used for other recent high-profile titles like the Oscar contender La Bola Negra and the World War II drama The Mosquito Bowl, both of which received limited theatrical windows before streaming. La Bola Negra is set to debut on the service domestically this week, while The Mosquito Bowl is already available for viewing. The decision to include a theatrical component highlights Netflix's evolving approach to content distribution, aiming to maximize the cultural impact of its productions through premium screen experiences before they reach the home viewer.

Also read Brad Bird Open to R-Rated Animated Film If Story Justifies Rating

Brad Bird Directs Animated Sci-Fi Thriller

The latest project is directed by Brad Bird, an Academy Award-winning director best known for his work on The Incredibles, The Incredibles 2, and Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol. Bird brings his signature style to this new animated sci-fi detective thriller, which features a star-studded voice cast including Scarlett Johansson alongside Sam Rockwell. The film has already garnered terrific early reviews, currently holding a Certified Fresh ninety-two percent score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. This high rating underscores the strong critical reception the film has received from reviewers who have previewed the content ahead of its official release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Netflix Expands Theatrical Windows for 2026

The release of this film is part of a broader strategic shift by Netflix to offer longer theatrical windows for select movies, starting in 2026. This move is designed to build momentum for larger, more expensive productions, such as the upcoming mega-budget film Narnia: The Magician's Nephew. That title is scheduled for a global theatrical release in collaboration with Sony, marking a significant step in the streamer's efforts to compete with traditional studio models. By investing in theatrical experiences, Netflix aims to enhance the prestige and visibility of its original content, ensuring that its high-profile releases generate substantial cultural buzz and box office revenue before becoming available to subscribers at home.