Sam Rockwell and Cristiano Ronaldo Team Up for Stunt Comedy Stuntnuts

Sam Rockwell and Cristiano Ronaldo collaborate on the action-comedy Stuntnuts, directed by Damien Walters and produced by Matthew Vaughn's new venture UR MARV.

Sam Rockwell and soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo have officially partnered for a new action-comedy project titled Stuntnuts. This production marks a significant milestone for Ronaldo, serving as his debut role as a film producer. He launches this venture through his new company, UR MARV, in partnership with established filmmaker Matthew Vaughn.

Core Plot and Stunt Mechanics

The narrative of Stuntnuts centers on two stunt performers who accept a high-stakes film assignment. Their primary motivation is to secure enough funding to save their local community gym from closure. However, the job quickly spirals out of control as they face a series of unexpected complications.

Also read Sam Rockwell gives Martin McDonagh's films their American id

The production described in the film is fraught with danger. The performers must navigate dangerous stunts that go wrong alongside the unpredictable behavior of the movie stars they are working with. This chaotic environment creates significant professional and physical challenges for the two main characters.

Creative Team and Real-World Connections

Director Damien Walters leads the project, bringing extensive practical experience from the stunt industry to the screen. His previous directorial credits include major franchises such as Skyfall, Jurassic World: Dominion, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the Kingsman series. This background ensures the film captures the technical realities of stunt work.

Advertisement

The screenplay incorporates real-life trauma from stuntman Greg Townley. Townley broke his back in three places during an accident on a previous set. The filmmakers secured his explicit permission to dramatize this severe injury within the context of the story, adding a layer of authenticity to the film's depiction of occupational hazards.

Casting and Celebrity Appearances

The ensemble cast features actors appearing as fictionalized versions of themselves. Sam Rockwell and Chris Hemsworth have joined the project to play these meta-roles. Their participation adds a self-referential Hollywood angle to the narrative, blending real celebrity status with fictionalized plot points.

Besides the stars, the film features professional stunt performers Bobby Holland Hanton, Greg Townley, Paul Lowe, and Haruka Oshima in acting roles. Hanton has a history of working extensively with Hemsworth on previous productions. This casting choice helps bridge the gap between professional stunt artistry and mainstream cinematic performance.

Market Debut and Distribution Strategy

Stuntnuts will make its first market screening at the American Film Market. This event serves as the initial platform for international distributors to view the project. The goal is to secure global sales and expand the film's reach beyond its domestic release.

Advertisement

Legendary Pictures sales label, known as 193, is handling all international sales for the production. This partnership ensures professional distribution channels are in place for the film's global rollout. The project stands as the first official production from UR MARV, the new entity formed by Ronaldo and Vaughn.