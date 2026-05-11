Sam Raimi's 'Send Help' Tops Hulu and Disney+ Charts After Streaming Debut

FlixPatrol reports that Sam Raimi's horror film 'Send Help' reached the top positions on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ charts after streaming debuted. The movie stars Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien as survivors stranded after a plane crash. Raimi directed his first original horror feature since 'Drag Me to Hell' and became his first R-rated horror release since 'The Gift'. The story follows Linda and Bradley after they become trapped on a deserted island, and their workplace rivalry develops into a survival conflict.

FlixPatrol , Sam Raimi ’s horror film Send Help reached the top positions on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ charts after streaming debuted. The film stars MCU actor Rachel McAdams alongside Dylan O’Brien as survivors stranded after a plane crash .

Raimi directed his first original horror feature since Drag Me to Hell. The movie also became his first R-rated horror release since The Gift.. The story follows Linda and Bradley after they become trapped on a deserted island. Soon, their workplace rivalry develops into a survival conflict after the crash.

Collider described the movie as a survival thriller with gross-out scenes. Furthermore, FlixPatrol listed Send Help at number one on Hulu’s overall chart and Hulu’s movie chart on May 10, 2026. The platform ranked The Devil Wears Prada behind the film in both categories. Hulu users also streamed titles including We Bury the Dead, White Chicks, and Spy.

Notably, the charts showed Send Help remaining at the top position for three consecutive days. At the same time, Disney+ charts reflected strong performance from titles connected to Hulu on Disney+. FlixPatrol reported Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord leading Disney+ overall rankings.

Meanwhile, The Devil Wears Prada held the second overall position on Disney+ during the same tracking period. Spider-Man: No Way Home also appeared among Disney+’s top-streamed movies.

Additionally, the cast includes Edyll Ismail, Dennis Haysbert, Xavier Samuel, and Chris Pang. Collider reported that audiences responded to the movie’s practical effects and survival themes. The feature premiered on January 30, 2026, with a runtime of 113 minutes.

Finally, Damian Shannon and Mark Swift wrote the screenplay for the horror release





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Flixpatrol Sam Raimi Horror Film Send Help Hulu Disney+ Rachel Mcadams Dylan O'brien Survivors Stranded After A Plane Crash Raimi Directed His First Original Horror Featu Became His First R-Rated Horror Release Since The Story Follows Linda And Bradley After They Their Workplace Rivalry Develops Into A Surviv Collider Described The Movie As A Survival Thr Flixpatrol Listed Send Help At Number One On H The Devil Wears Prada Behind The Film In Both Hulu Users Also Streamed Titles Including We B White Chicks And Spy Notably The Charts Showed Send Help Remaining At The Top P At The Same Time Disney+ Charts Reflected Strong Performance From T Flixpatrol Reported Star Wars: Maul – Shadow L The Devil Wears Prada Held The Second Overall Spider-Man: No Way Home Also Appeared Among Di Damian Shannon And Mark Swift Wrote The Screen The Feature Premiered On January 30 2026 With A Runtime Of 113 Minutes

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