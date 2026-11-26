Sam Raimi's hit survival thriller Crawl is set to leave Netflix on Monday November 30 after a successful run. Read more about the film's box office success and cast.

Sam Raimi has solidified his status as a horror powerhouse with his latest directorial effort, Send Help, which premiered in early 2026 to critical acclaim and box office dominance. While Raimi recently returned to the director's chair with this survival thriller, beating out Markiplier's Iron Lung adaptation at the top of the charts, his influence on the genre extends far beyond direct filming. His production company continues to drive the horror genre forward, making his earlier produced works particularly significant for fans seeking high-quality scares. One of the most notable examples of this production expertise is the 2019 survival hit Crawl.

Plot Details And Production Facts

Crawl centers on Hayley (Kaya Scodelario) and her father Dave (Barry Pepper) as they face a catastrophic natural disaster in Florida. The narrative begins with Hayley deciding to ignore strict evacuation orders issued for their home, driven by the urgent need to locate her father who has been severely injured inside the house. As she arrives, she discovers Dave in a critical condition, setting the stage for a desperate fight for survival against the elements and local wildlife.

Also read Sam Darnold Injury Update Has Seahawks Keeping 49ers in the Dark

The situation deteriorates rapidly when a Category 5 hurricane hits the region, causing floodwaters to rise uncontrollably. Trapped within the family home, the father and daughter are not alone; giant, ravenous alligators begin to hunt them in the rising water. This combination of extreme weather and monstrous predators creates a tense, claustrophobic environment that defines the film's thrilling atmosphere. Shawn and Michael Rasmussen wrote the script, while Alexandre Aja directed the gritty survival sequence with precision.

Financial Success And Critical Reception

The film was a substantial commercial success, earning $91.5 million at the global box office. This revenue was achieved against a modest production budget of only around $15 million, ensuring a high profit margin for the studio and investors. The financial performance of Crawl demonstrates the strong audience demand for well-crafted, traditional horror-thrillers that rely on practical tension rather than complex lore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Critics and audiences alike praised the film's ability to blend chills with non-stop action, describing it as a rip-roaring throwback to classic survival cinema. It holds an 84% critics score and an 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating strong positive reception from both professional reviewers and general viewers. The film's quality was even recognized by renowned director Quentin Tarantino, who applauded the movie for its pure, uncompromising filmmaking approach.

Streaming Availability And Departure Date

For viewers in the United States, Crawl is currently available to stream exclusively on Netflix. However, this access is temporary and time-sensitive. The film is officially scheduled to leave the Netflix platform on Monday, November 30. This specific date marks the end of its licensing window on the service, requiring viewers to watch it before this deadline if they do not have other purchase options.

After November 30, the film will move to a new streaming home, though the specific platform for its next run has not been detailed in current announcements. Fans who wish to experience the tension of the hurricane and the alligator attacks should plan their viewing immediately. With only a few days remaining on Netflix, this presents a clear window for horror enthusiasts to catch this high-grossing thriller before it departs the service permanently.

Cast And Creative Team Details

Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper lead the cast, delivering performances that anchor the film's emotional stakes amidst the physical danger. The script by Shawn and Michael Rasmussen provides the structural tension that Alexandre Aja translates into visceral cinematic experiences. The production also features Morfydd Clark, who appeared in the cast before her later casting in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, adding notable talent to the ensemble.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sam Raimi's role as a producer on Crawl highlights his strategic focus on supporting other visionary directors while maintaining high standards for horror content. This approach has yielded consistent results, from the Evil Dead franchise to standalone hits like Crawl. The film remains a testament to effective genre filmmaking, combining star power, tight scripting, and practical effects to create a memorable theatrical and home viewing experience.