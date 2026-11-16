Sam Piggott, former assistant principal at North Shore Academy, received a two-year ban after a teaching tribunal found him guilty of 11 allegations of sexual misconduct against colleagues and students.

Sam Piggott, the former assistant principal at North Shore Academy in Stockton-On-Tees, has been officially banned from the teaching profession for a period of two years by a disciplinary tribunal. The decision follows a rigorous investigation into 11 proven allegations of sexual misconduct involving both colleagues and students over a fourteen-month period between June 2024 and March 2025.

Pattern of Inappropriate Sexual Conduct

The teaching tribunal established that Mr. Piggott exhibited a repeated pattern of wholly inappropriate conduct towards his colleagues, frequently in the presence of pupils. The panel found all eleven allegations to be proven, noting that his behavior included making sexually charged comments and jokes that were deemed severe breaches of professional standards. Mr. Piggott, 33, attempted to dismiss the severity of his actions by labeling them as mere banter, a defense the tribunal firmly rejected.

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Specific Allegations Involving Students and Staff

Among the most concerning incidents, Mr. Piggott made a sexually charged quip regarding an energy drink dripping down his throat, a comment that prompted immediate objection from students who were present. In another instance, he approached a female teacher in the canteen while carrying a plate of sausages and mash, telling her he nearly put his sausage into her, which left the teacher feeling disgusted, objectified, and embarrassed. He also joked about the size of his penis and told a colleague he hoped she had left him oral sex as a present, statements he later apologized for but which had already caused significant distress.

Tribunal Findings on Professional Misconduct

The panel reviewed evidence that Mr. Piggott had a tendency to make many sexual jokes and inappropriate comments throughout his tenure. One specific allegation involved him asking a male colleague if he was alright after a car accident, only to whisper to a female teacher that he had crushed his balls. In March 2025, he asked a teacher on the phone if she had feelings for him, and when she declined, he remarked that she was just not used to men being direct. The tribunal concluded that these actions were not casual jokes but rather part of a disturbing behavioral pattern that compromised the professional environment.

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Background and Institutional Response

Sam Piggott, an English graduate from Teesside University, joined North Shore Academy in 2018 as a teaching assistant and rose through the ranks to become assistant principal in 2024. The Northern Education Trust (NET), which oversees the academy, stated that as soon as the serious allegations were raised, the institution immediately followed established procedures to investigate the matter. A spokesperson for the Trust emphasized that they take concerns of this nature very seriously and confirmed that appropriate support was offered to those impacted by Mr. Piggott's actions.

Long-Term Impact on School Community

Mr. Piggott described the allegations against him as false and vexatious, but the tribunal found his claim that he may have rubbed a few colleagues up the wrong way to be an insufficient excuse for the level of misconduct proven. The two-year ban serves as a permanent marker on his professional record, ensuring he cannot teach in any capacity during this period. The case highlights the strict scrutiny placed on school leadership and the zero-tolerance approach taken by educational bodies regarding sexual harassment and inappropriate workplace behavior.