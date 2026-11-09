Sam Neill Final Film The Fox Trailer Reveals Surreal Plot With Jai Courtney

The official trailer for Sam Neill's final film, The Fox, has premiered. This black comedy features Jai Courtney as a man tempted by a magical fox to fix his relationship.

The first trailer for Sam Neill's final cinematic release, titled The Fox, has officially debuted, offering a glimpse into the directorial debut of Dario Russo. This surreal black comedy fantasy film premiered at the Adelaide Film Festival on October 19, 2025, marking a poignant conclusion to the legendary actor's illustrious career. Neill, widely recognized for his iconic role in Jurassic Park, passed away earlier this year on July 13 due to complications from pneumonia, making this project a significant final legacy for his fans worldwide.

Surreal Monologue And Animal Metaphors

The trailer opens with a distinct voiceover provided by Sam Neill, who voices the character of the Magpie. This narration delivers a cynical, profanity-laced, and surreal monologue that categorizes the peculiar interests of various animals in a harsh light. The description characterizes cats as torturers, dogs as degenerates, frogs as sex pests, and magpies as persistent busybodies. This setup establishes the darkly humorous and bizarre tone that defines the narrative structure of the entire production.

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Nick Desperation Leads To Dark Bargain

The camera shifts focus to the human protagonist, Nick, portrayed by Jai Courtney, a wealthy rural landowner who discovers his fiancée, Kori, is cheating on him. When Nick encounters the rogue talking Fox, played by Emily Browning, she proposes a bizarre trade-off to save her own life. She offers to help fix his relationship troubles if he agrees to let her live, presenting a mysterious hole with powers buried in the ground as the solution to his problems.

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Magic Hole Transforms Relationship Dynamics

Convinced by the Fox's pitch, Nick pushes his fiancée into the magical hole, believing it will transform her into the perfect partner. Although Kori re-emerges possessing all the traits Nick ostensibly desired, her increasingly bizarre and unsettling new quirks quickly lead him to regret his decision. The plot explores the consequences of trying to force an idealized reality through supernatural means, turning a standard infidelity crisis into a dark fantasy nightmare.

Star-Studded Cast And Film Details

The black comedy fantasy ensemble features a robust cast alongside Sam Neill and Jai Courtney. Emily Browning appears as the Fox, while Damon Herriman plays Derek, Claudia Doumit portrays Diana, and Zlatko Burić plays Kori's father. Miranda Otto joins the cast as Liz, with additional performances by Frankie J. Holden, Heather Mitchell, and Kim Gyngell. The film stands as a unique entry in the genre, blending rural settings with surreal supernatural elements.