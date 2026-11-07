Sam Mendes Beatles Biopics Film Beach Scenes at Camber Sands

Director Sam Mendes and cast members Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, and Joseph Quinn recreate 1963 Beatles beach photos during filming of four upcoming movies.

Sir Sam Mendes has resumed principal photography for his ambitious four-part Beatles biographical film series, with the cast recently shooting key seaside sequences at Camber Sands in East Sussex. The production team sought to capture the specific atmosphere of late autumn in November while attempting to recreate iconic imagery originally taken by photographer Dezo Hoffmann during the band's early career.

Recreating 1963 Photography in November Cold

The director found a brief period of sunshine on the East Sussex coast last week to film scenes where the actors, dressed in Edwardian-inspired striped swimwear, mimic the poses of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison. These original photographs were captured in July 1963 when the band took a week's residency at the Weston-super-Mare Odeon as part of a UK tour that also featured Gerry And The Pacemakers.

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The recent shoot at Camber Sands stood in for the Somerset resort's Brean Down beach, where the Fab Four originally posed for images designed to appeal to music fans across the Atlantic before their fame surged following The Ed Sullivan Show appearance in 1964.

Cast Performance and Character Depictions

Paul Mescal portrays a 20-year-old Paul McCartney, continuing his trend of revealing skin following his breakout role in Normal People, where he famously wore tiny sports shorts. Mescal was seen running barefoot across the sand and paddling in the sea alongside his co-stars who play the other band members.

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Harris Dickinson plays John Lennon, Barry Keoghan takes on the role of Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn portrays George Harrison. The quartet wore brightly colored Sixties-style beachwear, including striped jumpers and trousers, while navigating the chilly November conditions.

Despite the cold weather, the actors were observed laughing, splashing through water, and grappling beside striped deckchairs and a beach umbrella. They also utilized a modern green quad bike to transport themselves across the beach, adding a humorous contrast to the historical setting.

Production Scope and Release Timeline

Sir Sam Mendes described the project as the first bingeable cinema experience, with all four films scheduled for simultaneous release in April 2028. Each movie will explore the stratospheric rise of the band from the unique perspective of one specific member.

The cast has already filmed other significant sequences, including the recreation of the Abbey Road cover with actors walking across the zebra crossing outside the eponymous studios in north-west London. Additional filming locations included Marylebone Station, further expanding the production's reach across historic London landmarks.

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Supporting Cast and Future Expectations

The films will also feature prominent actors playing the women in the Beatles' lives during this era, including Saoirse Ronan, Aimee Lou Wood, Mia McKenna-Bruce, and Anna Sawai. Their involvement adds depth to the narrative exploring the personal dynamics of the band during their initial burst of global popularity.

Director Mendes remained on location at Camber Sands to oversee the production, ensuring the visual fidelity to the original 1963 aesthetic. The project continues to build anticipation as one of the most significant entertainment ventures of the decade, blending historical accuracy with modern cinematic storytelling.