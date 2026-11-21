Sam Houston rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat Boise State 65-48, out-rebounding the Broncos 46-33 and sparking head coach Leon Rice's criticism of his team's lack of toughness and resilience in adversity.

The Broncos made just three of their first 16 attempts from the floor and trailed 35-28 at the break. Sam Houston opened the second half on a 13-0 run and led by double figures the rest of the way to secure the upset.

Boise State head coach Leon Rice was not happy with his team’s performance.

Also read How to watch Boise State men’s basketball vs. Sam Houston: Live stream and game time

“I thought we were really, really soft,” Rice said in his postgame radio interview. “They out-physicaled us, out-toughed us, out-mentally-toughed us, out-coached, everything. The soft doesn’t sit well with me. I’m still learning who guys are when they face a little adversity.

And that team created a little adversity to start the game and the majority of our guys folded up. Sam Houston dominated the glass at both ends of the court, out-rebounding the Broncos 46-33. The Bearkats finished the game with 12 offensive boards. The Broncos opened the season with three consecutive 100-point outings before suffering a non-competitive 102-75 loss to No. 24 Nebraska last weekend.

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In what was supposed to be a bounce-back game, Boise State came out flat on Friday. Dovydas Butka paced the Broncos with 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Damari Wheeler-Thomas added 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals while Pearson Carmichael and Aginaldo Neto had 11 points apiece. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Mar 20, 2024; Dayton, OH, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Leon Rice leaves the court after being defeated by the Colorado Buffaloes at UD Arena.

| USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect “You’re either tough enough to play college basketball, or you’re not. That’s where we’re at right now. ” “These are professionals now. These guys are getting paid,” Rice said.

“It’s a contact sport, and we’ve got a bunch of guys that don’t realize it’s a contact sport. Change is coming.

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“My job is to make these guys tougher, and they’re getting a chance to do it. If they won’t take the chance to do it, they won’t play. ”The Broncos will be back in action on Tuesday at ExtraMile with a matchup against Idaho State . Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time.

○ If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.