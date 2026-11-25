Sam Heughan returns as Connor Wright in the new MGM+ political action thriller Embassy. The series features Anna Kendrick and J.K. Simmons, premiering February 7.

Sam Heughan has unveiled the first visual images of his debut role following the conclusion of Outlander, marking a significant shift from historical drama to modern political intrigue. The upcoming series, titled Embassy, is a political action thriller that will premiere on the streaming platform MGM+ on February 7.

Heughan Leaves Highland History for Modern EspionageSam Heughan portrayed Jamie Fraser across all eight seasons of the Starz series Outlander, which ran from 2014 to 2026. The final season and series finale aired earlier this year, concluding the long narrative journey of the characters Jamie Fraser and Claire Fraser, the latter played by Caitríona Balfe. While a prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, is finishing its second season, its narrative focuses on the parents of the original protagonists rather than the couple themselves. Also read Eric Powell's Thor in Official Abrams Books Full February 2027 Solicits

In Embassy, Sam Heughan steps into the role of Connor Wright, a British SAS soldier and the former fiancé of Layla, an American diplomat portrayed by Anna Kendrick. The character finds himself in a high-stakes situation where he must choose between protecting the U.S. Ambassador, played by J.K. Simmons, or obeying orders to exfiltrate a high-value asset. In the critical hours leading up to the extraction, Layla is forced to rely entirely on her instincts and Connor's assistance to navigate the dangerous environment.

Action Thriller Dynamics and Cast DynamicsThe visual materials released by MGM+ highlight a stark contrast in Sam Heughan's performance compared to his previous decades-long role. While he previously wielded blades in the Scottish Highlands or firearms appropriate for the American colonies and Revolutionary War era, he now handles modern-day weaponry within the confines of London's U.S. Embassy. This transition requires a different physicality and emotional tone for the actor, moving away from period-specific combat to contemporary tactical scenarios. Advertisement Advertisement

Romance remains a central theme, given the past relationship between Connor and Layla, although the dynamic involves rekindling an existing bond rather than building a new epic love story like that of Jamie and Claire. The six-episode run of Embassy is significantly shorter than the typical thirteen to sixteen episodes found in most seasons of Outlander. This abbreviated format is common in modern streaming series, reflecting a shift in industry standards since Outlander began its early seasons when longer episode counts were more prevalent.

Comey and Creative Teams Behind Embassy ProductionEmbassy serves as the first MGM+ original series for both Sam Heughan and Anna Kendrick, though J.K. Simmons has a prior connection to the network. His crime drama series The Westies premiered on MGM+ earlier this year, earning a 74 percent critics' score and a 76 percent audience score. The Westies featured a cast including Titus Welliver, Tom Brittney, Jessica Frances Dukes, and Sarah Bolger, with ScreenRant critic Greg MacArthur awarding the show seven out of ten stars.

Anna Kendrick brings a diverse portfolio to the role of Layla, known for her work in the Pitch Perfect movies, A Simple Favor and its sequel Another Simple Favor, and the animated Trolls franchise. Her career includes an Academy Award nomination for Up in the Air and her directorial debut, which she also starred in, titled Woman of the Hour. J.K. Simmons is similarly renowned, holding an Academy Award for Whiplash, playing J. Jonah Jameson in multiple Spider-Man films, and voicing Omni-Man in Prime Video's Invincible.

Production Details and Upcoming Release Schedule

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The creative team behind Embassy includes creator Rom Lotan, with John Strickland and Christian Alvart serving as directors. John Strickland brings extensive directing experience from other high-profile series, including Prime Video's The Rig, HBO Max's The Flight Attendant, Netflix's The Bodyguard, and ITV's Agatha Christie's Marple. The production involved filming episodes in both Cologne, Germany, and London, ensuring authentic locations for the international setting.

Embassy will be available to stream on MGM+ starting February 7. The series represents a fresh chapter for Sam Heughan, moving away from the fantasy elements of the Starz hit to deliver a grounded, tense political thriller. Fans can expect a concise six-episode narrative that explores loyalty, duty, and rekindled romance against the backdrop of diplomatic crisis.