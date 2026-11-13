Sam Hartman, Washington Commanders QB, named next star of ABC's 'The Bachelor'

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman will look for love this offseason after being announced as the next star of ABC's 'The Bachelor.'

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Sam Hartman #15 of the Washington Commanders looks on before the NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Landover, Maryland.

Hartman, 27, said Friday on"Good Morning America" that he was excited but nervous. The show's 30th season is scheduled to premiere March 21 and will stream on Hulu the day after airing on ABC. Hartman, 27, said Friday on "Good Morning America" that he was excited but nervous about joining the show.

Also read Commanders QB Sam Hartman to star on next season of ‘The Bachelor’

He initially turned down the opportunity before speaking with host and former NFL player Jesse Palmer, who gave him a clearer picture of what the experience could offer. Hartman added that his teammates offered advice on the flight home following Washington's 24-21 victory over the New York Giants.

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"Competitiveness and somebody that I want to be able to chase. Not chase in a way that, 'You haven't texted me back in a week,' but chase in a way that they have a drive for something and motivates me to wake up every day to chase them.

" Hartman, a 2024 undrafted free agent, played four seasons of college football at Wake Forest before spending a season at Notre Dame. He wears No. 15 for the Commanders, is listed at 6-foot-1 and 209 pounds and has yet to see game action for Washington.