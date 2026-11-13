Sam Hartman Selected as The Bachelor for Season 30

ABC announces NFL quarterback Sam Hartman as the new Bachelor for season 30 in 2027, marking a unique casting choice for the reality series.

ABC has officially named NFL quarterback Sam Hartman as the next lead for season 30 of The Bachelor. The reality television series, which has aired for decades, announced Hartman's casting on Friday, November 13. This announcement confirms that Hartman will return to the franchise in 2027.

Sam Hartman Breaks Franchise Casting Pattern

Hartman represents a significant departure from the traditional casting molds used in previous iterations of the show. Unlike many of his predecessors, he has no prior connection to the franchise. He was not a contestant on any prior seasons of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. This fresh perspective has generated considerable interest among the fanbase. Many viewers believe ABC has secured a highly appealing candidate for the upcoming season.

Also read ‘The Bachelor’ Casts NFL Quarterback Sam Hartman as Season 30 Star

Hartman Shares Initial Hesitation About Role

The NFL quarterback admitted that he was initially resistant to the idea of joining the reality competition. He confessed that he first thought there was no way he would participate. Hartman sought advice from Jesse Palmer, a former Bachelor who has since become a successful television host. Palmer provided Hartman with crucial insights into what the experience entails and what it does not involve. This guidance helped Hartman make his final decision to sign on for the role.

Taylor Frankie Paul Reflects on Past Controversy

While Hartman prepares for his lead role, former Bachelorette Taylor Frankie Paul is addressing her controversial history. She revealed that she was involved in a domestic violence investigation in Utah when ABC canceled her season 22. The cancellation occurred after TMZ released a 2023 video showing Taylor throwing a chair at her on-and-off boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. The incident took place on March 19, 2026, following the release of the footage that sparked public outrage.

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Details of Taylor Frankie Paul Personal Relationship

Taylor Frankie Paul confirmed that she hooked up with Dakota Mortensen after she returned home from the filming of her season. She explained that they had been texting while apart and eventually met in person. Although Dakota had proposed to her in the unaired finale, their relationship continued briefly after production ended. Taylor also noted that she and Dakota have two children together, Indy and Ocean, and she shares another child, Ever, with Dakota.

Current Status of Sam Hartman and Related News

Sam Hartman expressed gratitude for the opportunity to join the show and noted that he met many brothers during the process. He stated that he has officially moved on from his past experiences and is focusing on his future. Meanwhile, other entertainment figures like Taylor Swift continue to draw attention for their game day styles at Travis Kelce's Chiefs games. Perez Hilton also shared positive news from his family regarding a self-harm stream incident.