Sam Hartman Announced as The Bachelor Season 30 Lead

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman is leaving the NFL practice squad to become the lead of The Bachelor Season 30, announced November 2026.

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman has officially been selected as the lead for Season 30 of The Bachelor, marking a surprising pivot from professional football to romantic reality television. The announcement was made on November 13, 2026, during a special appearance on Good Morning America where Hartman appeared with a football in hand to reveal his new career chapter.

Sam Hartman Leaves Commanders for Dating Show

The 27-year-old quarterback was originally selected by the Washington Commanders in the first round of the April NFL draft. He previously signed with the team's practice squad in 2024 as an undrafted free agent. Now, he is trading the gridiron for rose ceremonies as he prepares to date thirty women on the hit dating series.

Also read New ‘Bachelor’ Sam Hartman accidentally reveals major family secret live on ‘GMA’: ‘Oh shoot’

Hartman Shares Initial Shock and Nervousness

Hartman admitted that his initial reaction to the offer was one of disbelief. I got really lucky and talked to Jesse Palmer and he kind of gave me the insight, what it is and what it is not. Hartman noted during the broadcast that he was honest about his feelings, saying at first I was like No way. He described the opportunity as one where anyone in their right mind would consider a chance to find the love of their life.

Teammates Cheer and Expect Balance With Football

His teammates at the Washington Commanders are already cheering for him as he prepares to potentially find The One at the Ohio State vs. Northwestern game. Hartman mentioned on Friday's episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that the producers are thrilled about a Bachelor who has a job. He is expected to balance production with his ongoing NFL responsibilities.

Advertisement

Qualities Sought In A Future Partner

As he prepares to search for his perfect match, Hartman has a clear idea of the qualities he is looking for. He wants someone who has a drive for something that motivates him to wake up every day and chase them. He also values compassion and some type of caregiving, noting that his whole family is in the medical field and that seeing them do so much for other people is a huge part of what he values.

Next Steps For The New Bachelor Lead

Further details about Hartman's season have yet to be revealed as of publication. Fans are now waiting to see how the Washington Commanders quarterback manages the dual demands of professional sports and reality TV stardom. The Bachelor Season 30 will air later this year, featuring Hartman's journey to find love.