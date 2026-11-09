Sam Hargrave Joins AGBO No Sleep Til Film Fest as Judge

Extraction director Sam Hargrave serves on the judging panel for AGBO's high-stakes filmmaking contest. Filmmakers worldwide have 48 hours to create a short film.

Director Sam Hargrave has officially been added to the judging panel for the upcoming AGBO No Sleep 'til Film Fest, marking a significant escalation in the competition's prestige. The global event challenges participants to write, shoot, and edit a complete three-minute or shorter film within a strict 48-hour window. This intense deadline transforms the creative process into a test of endurance and rapid execution.

Hargrave's Action Filmmaking Credentials

Sam Hargrave brings extensive industry experience to his role as a judge, having transitioned from a veteran stunt performer and coordinator to a leading action director. He made his feature directorial debut with the 2020 Netflix thriller Extraction, which starred Chris Hemsworth as a mercenary operating in Bangladesh. Hargrave subsequently directed the sequel Extraction 2 and the vehicular adventure film Matchbox: The Movie, which was released this fall.

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Festival Timeline and Submission Rules

The contest mechanics are unforgiving and precisely timed to test the limits of production efficiency. The specific creative prompt for the AGBO No Sleep 'til Film Fest will be released at 5 p.m. PT on January 8, 2027. Participants must then utilize the subsequent 48 hours to finalize their projects, which must be submitted by 5 p.m. PT on January 10. The resulting films are limited to a maximum duration of three minutes.

Judging Panel and Executive Oversight

Sam Hargrave shares judging duties with a high-profile group of industry executives and creative leaders. The panel includes Fortnite creator Donald Mustard and AGBO Chief Creative Officer Angela Russo-Otstot. Senior AGBO leadership, including President of Film and Television Michael Disco, Executive Vice President of Film and Television Kassee Whiting, and Senior Vice President of Film and Television Ari Costa, also serve on the committee.

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Russo Brothers and Future Prize Details

AGBO founders Joe and Anthony Russo will conclude the judging lineup, appearing fresh off the release of their latest Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, Avengers: Doomsday. Sam Hargrave is currently focused on post-production for Extraction 3, which is expected to be released in the near future. The competition remains free to enter and is open to filmmakers from every country worldwide.

Winners Announcement and Equipment Prizes

The final winners will be announced on February 11, receiving a comprehensive suite of filmmaking technology and equipment. The prize package includes products supplied by RED Digital Cinema, Avid, GoPro, Blackmagic Design, and Happy Coffee. Additional rewards will be provided by AGBO and Red Bull, supporting the winners' future creative endeavors.