Representative-elect Sam Forstag advocates for universal Medicare eligibility to boost reimbursement rates and prevent the closure of 19 at-risk rural hospitals in Western Montana.

Representative-elect Sam Forstag of Montana has called for a significant expansion of Medicare eligibility, arguing that universal access is essential to stabilizing the rural healthcare infrastructure in his district. Speaking on Tuesday during an appearance on CBS's The Takeout, the Democrat-elect emphasized that while Medicare remains a reliable component of the national health system, current reimbursement structures are causing severe financial strain on providers serving older Americans.

Urgent Need To Raise Reimbursement Rates

Sam Forstag clearly identified that the primary driver behind the instability of local medical facilities is the insufficient compensation provided by the federal government for treating Medicare beneficiaries. He stated that reimbursement rates need to be raised so that hospitals are not forced to operate at a financial loss when they serve this specific patient demographic, a situation that currently threatens the survival of critical care centers across the state.

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The incoming lawmaker explained that the current financial model forces healthcare providers to absorb costs that exceed what Medicare actually covers for their services. This deficit means that hospitals are effectively losing money on every patient covered by the program, creating an unsustainable economic environment that prioritizes corporate financial health over community accessibility. Without immediate adjustment to these payment structures, the viability of local medical practices remains in question.

Nineteen Rural Hospitals Face Closure Threats

The consequences of these low reimbursement rates are already visible in Western Montana, where Sam Forstag highlighted that there are currently 19 rural hospitals at immediate risk of closure. These facilities serve as the primary safety net for isolated communities, and their potential disappearance would leave millions of residents without convenient access to essential medical services, particularly in areas far from urban centers.

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Sam Forstag pointed to a recent precedent in the region to illustrate the severity of this crisis, noting that one of these vulnerable facilities already closed in Seeley a couple of months back. This closure serves as a warning sign for the remaining 18 hospitals that are struggling to maintain operations under the current economic pressures imposed by inadequate federal payments for elder care.

Proposing Universal Medicare Eligibility For All Americans

To address these systemic failures, Sam Forstag proposed a structural change that would allow every American, regardless of age, the ability to join the Medicare system. His argument rests on the premise that expanding the membership base would diversify the risk pool and potentially strengthen the financial foundation of the program, making it more robust and sustainable for the providers who deliver care.

He asserted that he wants everyone to have access to the part of the healthcare system that at least works, which he identifies as Medicare. By making this coverage available to a broader demographic, including younger and healthier individuals, the system could theoretically achieve greater stability, although the immediate focus remains on saving existing rural hospitals from financial ruin.

Limited Provider Choices In Western Montana

The urgency of Sam Forstag's proposal is underscored by the lack of alternatives available to residents in his district, who currently face a healthcare market with virtually no competition. He noted that most of Western Montana offers only one provider to choose from for Medicare Part B services this year, meaning that the failure of a single hospital would leave the entire local population with no local care options.

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This monopolistic dynamic within the regional healthcare sector leaves patients vulnerable to service disruptions and forces them to rely on a single institution for their most critical medical needs. Sam Forstag emphasized that there is very little choice in the current healthcare system, and removing the only available provider would be catastrophic for the health and well-being of the community.

As Representative-elect Sam Forstag prepares to take office, his immediate legislative priority includes addressing these critical gaps in the rural healthcare network. The intersection of low federal reimbursement and high local dependency on a single provider creates a unique crisis that requires innovative policy solutions to ensure that rural communities do not lose their essential medical infrastructure.