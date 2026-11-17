Sam Elliott reprises his role as T.L. Norris in Landman season 3, exploring new dynamics with Billy Bob Thornton and Taylor Sheridan's series.

Sam Elliott is set to return to the screen in the third season of the hit Paramount series Landman, marking a significant milestone in his collaboration with creator Taylor Sheridan. The Oscar-nominated actor will resume his portrayal of Thomas T.L. Norris, the complex father figure who reconciles with his son Tommy, played by Billy Bob Thornton, after years of estrangement. This upcoming season promises to deepen the familial and professional tensions that defined the previous chapters of the show.

Elliott Expands Role in Landman Sequel

Sam Elliott's character Thomas T.L. Norris officially takes on a more involved operational role within the narrative of Landman season 3. Following the events of the second season, where Tommy hired his father to oversee drilling operations for his new venture, CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle, T.L. is now positioned as a key managerial figure. This shift moves him away from the sidelines and places him directly at the center of the industrial and personal conflicts facing the Norris family and their business partners in West Texas.

Also read Landman Season 3 Filming Confirms Ainsley Norris TCU Cheerleader Arc

The transition into this new capacity is expected to introduce significant narrative challenges for the veteran actor. Since T.L. Norris lacks a known history in the oil industry, his sudden appointment to oversee drilling operations is likely to result in steep learning curves and potential friction with experienced rig workers. This professional inexperience adds a layer of dramatic tension as Tommy attempts to establish his own authority and stamp on the West Texas energy sector.

Behind The Scenes Photos Reveal Set Details

Ali Larter, who plays Angela in the series, recently shared exclusive behind-the-scenes photographs from the Landman season 3 filming process on her Instagram account. The images provide a rare glimpse into the production environment, capturing moments between her character and Sam Elliott's Thomas T.L. Norris within the Norris household. These visuals confirm the ongoing domestic dynamics that are central to the show's upstairs/downstairs narrative structure.

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Among the featured snapshots, Ali Larter is seen in character as Angela attending a Texas Christian University versus Kansas State football game. In this setting, she interacts with Michelle Ranolph's character, Ainsley, who is performing with the cheerleading squad. These candid shots highlight the integration of local cultural elements into the storyline, reinforcing the show's grounded setting in West Texas.

New Era for Actor In Sheridan Universe

This return represents the first time Sam Elliott has joined a series produced by Taylor Sheridan that extends beyond a single season. Previously, Elliott appeared in the prequel series 1883, where he played the character Shea. That limited series concluded with Shea's tragic death, fulfilling his wife's wish to reach the Pacific Ocean before he took his own life. The conclusion of 1883 marked the end of that specific character arc, making this current project a unique opportunity for continued development.

The contrast between his roles in 1883 and Landman is stark, offering Elliott a chance to explore longevity and resilience within the Sheridan universe. By continuing the story of Thomas T.L. Norris, the production allows the actor to delve into the complexities of family reconciliation and business management. This sustained presence enables a deeper exploration of how past traumas influence present-day decisions and relationships among the main cast members.

Production Timeline And Narrative Expectations

As filming progresses on the third season, attention is focused on the potential timeline shifts within the series' narrative. The show has historically maintained a continuous summer timeframe, with a notable six-week jump occurring between the first and second seasons. Maintaining this temporal consistency is crucial for preserving the urgency and realism that viewers have come to expect from the production.

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The combination of T.L. Norris's new responsibilities and the existing crew dynamics creates fertile ground for conflict. With James Jordan's Dale and Mustafa Speaks' Boss working more directly on the rig due to their prior experience and relationship with Tommy, T.L.'s oversight role is bound to clash with established hierarchies. This structural tension is poised to drive the plot forward, emphasizing the high stakes involved in the modern oil boom.