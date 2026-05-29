Sam Elliott on his scene partner and the wholesome relationship with Taylor Sheridan

Sam Elliott talks about his scene partner and the 'wholesome' relationship they maintain with Taylor Sheridan. He also shares his thoughts on the material he writes for and the connection he feels with the characters in Yellowstone.

on Tuesday, May 26, about his scene partner .

"And she was a dream to be around, not only to work with, but she’s just a lovely girl. ". that the duo maintain a "wholesome" relationship, adding, "I have no idea what Taylor has in mind for that character. I hope it just remains what it is.

") and his family. Tommy’s dad, T.L. , was introduced in season 2 and his story line has since involved scenes with Cheyenne. Taylor Sheridan’s Landman introduced Cheyenne as a stripper turned physical therapist to Sam Elliott’s character — but who is actress Francesca Xuereb?

Sheridan got his start as an actor before shifting focus to writing for the small screen, which paved the way for Yellowstone’s success. The hit series, which aired from 2018 to 2024 expanded "The stuff that writes for me, so far, has been from the heart," Elliott shared with the outlet. "It’s a lot of fun to do it. "





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sam Elliott Taylor Sheridan Yellowstone Scene Partner Wholesome Relationship Francesca Xuereb Writing For The Small Screen West Texas Oil Industry Tommy Norris Billy Bob Thornton Boomtown Podcast Series Malibu Wheelchair Sunset Claude Lemieux NHL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Landman’ Cast Praises Taylor Sheridan’s Vision as Season 2 Expands Family Drama and StakesBilly Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Demi Moore and Sam Elliott also discuss how director Stephen Kay was a key figure on set

Read more »

Taylor Sheridan's new 'Yellowstone' spinoff 'Dutton Ranch' sets ratings record with premiereDutton Ranch sets a Paramount+ record as the largest original series premiere ever, with 12.9 million global viewers tuning in during its first week.

Read more »

New Taylor Sheridan Series With 88% on RT Officially Breaks a Major Streaming RecordYellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's latest spinoff series is breaking records at Paramount all over again.

Read more »

Taylor Sheridan's Phenomenal Year: New Releases, Upcoming Films, and the Sheridan Universe QuizTaylor Sheridan's successful year includes record-breaking Yellowstone spin-offs, new seasons of his shows, and upcoming action thrillers. Fans can explore their connection to Sheridan's universe through a quiz that delves into the themes of power, loyalty, and survival present in his shows.

Read more »