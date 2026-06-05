Sam Darnold gets adorable birthday shoutout from wife: ‘My favorite person’

Sam Darnold’s wife penned the quarterback a sweet message to kick off the Super Bowl champion’s birthday on Friday.

just weeks after the Seahawks beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LX, took to her Instagram page to shout out her husband as he formally turned 29 years old.

“my favorite person turns 29 today!! ” she wrote on the social media app.

“thank you for being exactly who you are and for offering me a comfort that I’ve never found anywhere else. you are celebrated, loved, and appreciated today & everyday. In her post, Katie included five black-and-white pictures of her and Darnold from a photoshoot they recently took part in. Darnold certainly enjoyed the cute note, as he responded in the comment section, “Love you the most❤️.

”Darnold and Hoofnagle began dating several years ago and officially tied the knot on April 3 in Rancho Sante Fe, Calif. The ceremony was attended by several famous figures, including Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen, Cooper Kupp and Christian McCaffrey. Darnold actually spoke about how pumped he was for their wedding in the moments after Seattle clinched their Super Bowl victory.

“Is it weird that I’m thinking about the wedding right now and that it’s in a month, and I’m like, frickin’, I’m excited, but also just, it’s a lot, we got a lot to do,” he said. “But, it’s exciting stuff. ”





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