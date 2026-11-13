Sam Claflin Reunites With Johnny Depp for New Film Ebenezer

Sam Claflin discusses his reunion with Johnny Depp after fifteen years for the new Christmas film Ebenezer, directed by Ti West.

Sam Claflin has officially reunited with Johnny Depp for the upcoming holiday film Ebenezer, marking their first collaboration since the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise concluded over a decade ago. The actors previously shared screen time in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, where they played cousins in the high-seas adventure series.

Claflin Reconnects With Depp After 15 Years

During a recent interview with Collider, the British actor reflected on the significant time gap between their two projects. He described the emotional weight of working with Depp again after fifteen years, noting the surreal feeling of returning to a shared set after such a long period apart. This new film represents a return to the Christmas classic genre, shifting away from the fantasy elements of the earlier pirate saga.

Also read Johnny Depp Ebenezer Trailer vs Muppet Christmas Carol Legacy

New Roles In Dickensian Christmas Tale

Depp stars as the embittered and miserly Ebenezer Scrooge in Ti West's modern interpretation of the Charles Dickens novel. Claflin takes on the role of Fred, Scrooge's nephew, a character central to the protagonist's redemption arc. The film features a notable ensemble cast that includes Ian McKellen, Rupert Grint, and Daisy Ridley alongside the two leads.

Supporting Cast And Supernatural Elements

The story involves visits from the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, who arrive to alter Scrooge's life trajectory permanently. Andrea Riseborough portrays the Ghost of Christmas Past, while Tramell Tillman and Robert Strange take on the roles of the Ghosts of the Present and Future respectively. These supernatural encounters serve as the primary mechanism for driving the narrative forward.

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Claflin Reflects On Early Career Memories

Claflin recalled his initial nervousness during the table read for Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides in Hawaii. He described feeling overwhelmed by the scale of the production and sitting between Depp and Penélope Cruz during the first script reading. Depp's gesture of reassurance during that moment remains a fond memory for the actor as he navigated his early career in Hollywood.

Depp On Set Brings Playfulness To Production

Working alongside Depp again revealed similar playful dynamics that Claflin appreciated from their earlier collaboration. He noted that Depp introduced unexpected elements to the set, including a prop involving dead geese, which added a layer of spontaneity to the filming process. This approach kept the cast engaged and contributed to a joyful atmosphere on set during the production of the new holiday film.

Claflin Teases Future Work With Sheridan

Beyond his current project, Claflin hinted at his role in Taylor Sheridan's action thriller F.A.S.T. He praised the director for capturing the specific world and tone required for the story. The actor expressed hope that the project will resonate with audiences despite keeping the specific details of his role under wraps for now.