Sam Claflin Open to Pirates of the Caribbean Return Alongside Johnny Depp

Sam Claflin says he would love to return to Pirates of the Caribbean and names Johnny Depp as a reason, while the sequel remains unconfirmed.

Pirates of the Caribbean fans have waited a long time for news of a follow-up. The franchise entry Dead Men Tell No Tales hit theaters in 2017, and nearly a decade later, there has been very little movement on a sequel. Actor Sam Claflin, who appeared in Dead Men Tell No Tales, has now voiced interest in returning to the series, specifically naming Johnny Depp as one of the reasons he would love to come back.

Claflin shared his views in a recent conversation with an interviewer. When asked about returning, he responded with a firm 100 percent, signaling that he is fully enthusiastic about the idea. His comments add a new voice to the discussion around the franchise's future at a time when the project has not yet moved forward in any official way.

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Sam Claflin Says He Would Return to Pirates

Sam Claflin said he would be eager to return to the franchise and that Dead Men Tell No Tales was his first-ever film. He explained that he felt like a rabbit in headlights during that experience. Although he said he had a lot of fun, he believes he could enjoy the role far more now, given how much he has learned in the industry since then.

Claflin also pointed to the creative freedom a return could offer. He noted that there are many directions a character could take, and he speculated on whether his character might become an underwater merman type creature, or whether he might become a pirate himself after being brokenhearted. He said he did not know which path the story might choose, but he clearly sees many possibilities in the world of the films.

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Claflin described the franchise as one he grew up watching. He said being part of it, even in a small part, was a privilege and a joy. He added that he hopes the studio makes another film, and that whether or not he is included, he will be watching as a fan.

Johnny Depp Remains the Key Factor for Fans

Johnny Depp, the actor who plays Captain Jack Sparrow and is widely regarded as the undisputed star of the franchise, has been identified as a major factor in whether a sequel can happen. According to the source report, Depp's return has been seen by audiences as a dealbreaker, which has made his involvement a central question for any new film.

Claflin made clear that he would like to share the screen with Depp again. He said he would love to tread the boards with Johnny again on that front, pointing to the chemistry and history the cast members share from the earlier films. His remarks suggest that the appeal of a return is closely tied to the presence of the franchise's leading figure.

The source report also indicates that Depp may be more open to returning as Jack Sparrow than many have assumed. That possibility has encouraged speculation among fans, though the report does not confirm any agreement or production plans involving Depp at this stage.

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What a Sequel Could Mean for the Franchise

A new Pirates of the Caribbean film would bring the Captain Jack Sparrow story back to audiences after nearly a decade without a new entry following Dead Men Tell No Tales. Claflin's comments show that at least some cast members from earlier films are willing to come back, which could help build momentum if the studio moves forward.

Claflin's experience also matters for any future project. Since his first film, he has taken on many other roles, including in major franchises, which gives him considerably more experience than when he first worked on the series. That growth could change how he approaches a character that he previously described as a learning experience.

The status of a sequel remains uncertain. The source report states that the situation is uncertain right now, though it also says the prospect is seeming more and more likely. Until an official announcement is made, fans can follow confirmed updates from the studio and the actors involved, with Depp's participation remaining the decisive question.