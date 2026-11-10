Sam Claflin and Dar Zuzovsky Attend Ebenezer Premiere in London

Sam Claflin and girlfriend Dar Zuzovsky attended the Ebenezer premiere in Leicester Square, where Johnny Depp also made his UK comeback at the Christmas film screening.

Sam Claflin was supported by his girlfriend, Israeli actress Dar Zuzovsky, at the global premiere of his new film Ebenezer in London's Leicester Square on Monday. It was a rare red carpet appearance for the couple, who met while filming the limited series Vanished last year. The screening marked the start of the promotional run for the Christmas film.

Claflin, 40, plays Fred, the optimistic nephew of Ebenezer Scrooge. Zuzovsky, 35, attended the event with him, and the two were seen together on the red carpet in a rare public showing of their relationship.

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Red Carpet Looks and Styling Details

Sam Claflin wore a jacket with a subtle polka dot pattern over a white shirt. He accessorised the outfit with an orchid buttonhole and paired the jacket with black Tom Ford trousers and smart shoes.

Dar Zuzovsky chose a plunging gown with a slit up the leg. She completed the look with strappy nude heels, drawing attention on the carpet at the Odeon Luxe cinema.

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The styling choices placed the two in a polished, understated contrast, with his tailored menswear balanced by her dramatic evening gown.

How the Couple Met and Their Relationship

Dar Zuzovsky spoke to Ynetglobal in July about her relationship with Sam Claflin. She said the two have been together for 10 months and are still getting to know each other.

In her interview, Zuzovsky said she felt Claflin was more open to love when they met, while she was closed off after a relationship with a British man who is not involved in the entertainment industry. She said the two became good friends during filming, stayed in touch after production ended, and later realised their bond had grown into something deeper after they spent time together in New York.

Zuzovsky also addressed the possibility of living in London. She said the city is much closer to Israel than Los Angeles, noting that she can reach Israel in a day, and that flying to London feels to her like driving to Jerusalem.

Zuzovsky, who appeared in the Martin Scorsese docudrama series Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints, said the couple talk about having children. She believes it will happen soon, but said she does not feel any pressure to rush into motherhood.

Johnny Depp Makes UK Comeback at Premiere

Johnny Depp made his UK comeback at the Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol premiere, four years after his court case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The Hollywood actor, 63, led the cast on the red carpet alongside co-star Rupert Grint, who plays Bob Cratchit.

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Depp dressed in his signature trilby hat and tinted glasses. He portrays Charles Dickens's anti-hero Ebenezer Scrooge in the film, which Sir Ian McKellen also stars in as Jacob Marley.

Ellie Bamber, who plays Belle, drew strong attention in a racy black plunging lace gown from Maison Valentino. The long-sleeved look featured a dramatic layered burgundy skirt, and she wore her hair in loose waves with drop earrings.

The film is Depp's first big-budget project since his 2022 defamation case against Heard, in which he was awarded $15million in damages after six weeks of testimony at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia. Apart from a 2023 French language film, Jeanne du Barry, major studios had largely stopped working with him.

Film Release Date and Story Background

Ebenezer will be in cinemas on November 13. The film adapts Charles Dickens's 1843 novel, which centres on Scrooge, an elderly miser visited on Christmas Eve by the ghost of his former business partner Marley and by the spirits of Christmas past, present and yet to come.

American actor Tramell Tillman, who plays the Ghost of Christmas Present, attended the premiere in a long black velvet jacket. The cast's appearances at the Leicester Square event marked a high-profile start to the film's release.