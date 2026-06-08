Sam Bankman-Fried seeks pardon from Trump after bankrolling Democrats and losing $10B fraud case

The disgraced FTX founder, once one of the Democratic Party’s biggest financial backers, has applied for a presidential pardon.

, has applied for a presidential pardon more than two years after he was convicted over the spectacular collapse of his cryptocurrency empire,Bankman-Fried, 34, submitted an application to the Justice Department’s Office of the Pardon Attorney seeking a “pardon after completion of sentence,” according to government records.

Sam Bankman-Fried has formally applied for a presidential pardon as he serves a 25-year prison sentence for fraud tied to the collapse of FTX. Federal prosecutors accused him of stealing billions of dollars from customers, lenders and investors to plug losses at hedge fund Alameda Research and bankroll a lavish lifestyle, venture investments and political donations.

But the likelihood of success appeared to be slim despite Bankman-Fried repeatedly heaping praise on Trump while accusing the Biden Justice Department of political persecution. A spokesperson for the White House and Bankman-Fried did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The pardon push represents a remarkable turn for a figure who became one of the most prominent donors in Democratic politics during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles.

Before FTX imploded in November 2022, Bankman-Fried poured millions into Democratic candidates, party committees and left-leaning political organizations, becoming a fixture in Washington power circles. , which spent heavily in congressional primaries, and gave more than $5 million to groups supporting then-candidate Joe Biden in 2020. Bankman-Fried also donated to Democratic Party committees and state Democratic organizations while cultivating relationships with lawmakers and regulators in Washington.

His mother, Barbara Fried, helped found Mind the Gap, a Democratic donor network that became influential in progressive fundraising circles. His brother, Gabriel Bankman-Fried, ran pandemic-preparedness advocacy efforts that frequently worked with Democratic lawmakers and aligned policy groups. After FTX collapsed, federal prosecutors alleged that more than $100 million in political contributions were funded with misappropriated customer money and routed through straw donors to influence politicians across the political spectrum.

Bankman-Fried later claimed he had given substantial sums to Republicans as well, often through less-public channels, though his public political profile remained closely associated with Democratic causes. The former billionaire has increasingly sought support from conservative media figures and Trump allies while pursuing avenues for relief from his conviction. Sam Bankman-Fried has formally applied for a presidential pardon as he serves a 25-year prison sentence for fraud tied to the collapse of FTX.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cryptocurrency Donald Trump Pardons Sam Bankman-Fried Trump

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sam Bankman-Fried says he 'absolutely' wants a presidential pardon from inside his federal prison cellSam Bankman-Fried says he 'absolutely' wants a presidential pardon from his federal prison cell, but won't say if his family is lobbying on his behalf.

Read more »

Sam Bankman-Fried officially asks Donald Trump for a presidential pardonThe fallen crypto mogul serving a 25-year sentence filed a clemency petition, betting on Donald Trump's history of crypto pardons even though the president had told him not to count on one.

Read more »

SBF Seeks Clemency as Appeals of FTX Fraud Conviction ContinueFormer FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has filed a formal pardon request with President Donald Trump while continuing to appeal his fraud conviction.

Read more »

Fallen Billionaire Fraudster Asks Trump for a Huge FavorSam Bankman-Fried is sucking up in the name of freedom.

Read more »