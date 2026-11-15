Sam Altman Is “Still Unknowable” to Andrew Garfield, Even After Playing the OpenAI Co-Founder in Artificial

“It's a remarkable thing to have the resilience to go and sleep every night, knowing that you're really doing a lot of damage,” Garfield said of Altman during a discussion at Vanity Fair’s Screening Room at LACMA.

“The topic is not the artificial intelligence for me, but it's the people who imagined it, who created it, who exploited it and who are still in the mix of doing all these things,” Guadagnino said during a discussion led byat LACMA on Saturday.

“I was very much into trying to decipher, understand this world of this new generation, let’s say tech bros, that were somehow behaving in a way that was not exactly as you could see the previous generation doing … So it was too attractive not to try to meet these people in the eyes and too attractive not to do so with this incredible group of performers who were going to go and jump the cliff of this. ”, Yura Borisov and Monica Barbaro for a post-screening conversation.

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The actors were challenged with preparing to play real people who they were not able to interact with ahead of time, instead relying on interviews, video recordings, and other research in order to get into their characters.

“ still is unknowable to me and I'm fascinated by him continuously and exponentially, for here until eternity," Garfield said about OpenAI's co-founder and CEO. “And it's important to try to understand because as Luca said, these are the kids that have the reins of the future and we've somehow allowed them to just hold onto them. And we've kind of given our autonomy over or it's been taken from behind our backs.

” He added: “It's a remarkable thing to have the resilience to go and sleep every night, knowing that you're really doing a lot of damage. ” Barbaro said the fact that Murati is very private helped her understand the former OpenAI CTO.

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“That is indicative of a kind of behavior and personality type and it pointed me in a certain direction as far as her values were concerned,” she said. “And we also had a lot of wonderful consultants, people who worked with them at OpenAI, but who were no longer with the company, kind of telling us what jokes and things that they would make.

”For Borisov, he hopes his portrayal does Sutskever justice and that people will want to know or understand him more.

“I started to watch videos about him and looked at his social media, trying just to understand what he's talking about in his interviews,” the actor explained. "And step by step, as much as I discovered him, it was more and more scary for me because I started to respect and love him more and more.

"The conversation had its own meta moment of sorts, when Barbaro posed a question to Guiducci about his decision to profile and feature Altman onis an arena where these things have to play out,” Guiducci said. “It's so interesting to me to...have the feature aboutin the issue that was preceded by one where I got to ask Sam about it. " Guiducci continued: "Something about picture makes people feel, ‘Oh, that's the trophy. ’ But photojournalism is journalism too.

And I want people to be able to look back at the magazine and see a document of the time that we lived in," he said.

"And also, if the photo is what helps me get the interview where we get to know more about these people, I'm going to take it. ”, which only Guadagnino admitted to using occasionally to ask about what’s ok to feed his dogs. He also addressed parting ways with the film's original studio partner Amazon and the fortuitous partnership that emerged with new distributor NEON.

“I think there is some kind of honor in the decision because they could have written off the movie and that's it,” he said about Amazon dropping the film from their slate. “And then they allowed us to find a partner and we found the best partner possible… They really believed in the movie. ” “They really made everything to get us to make the best movie we could,” he continued.

"I only have good feelings toward my friends at Amazon. And in a strange way, I kind of understand the decision. Conflict of interest is a big thing. ”.

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The invitation-only events are welcoming an audience from the worlds of film, fashion, culture, politics, media, and tech, much like the magazine itself. ’s Screening Room will arrive in New York, where screenings and events will take place at Cherry Lane Theatre from December 4–6.where she covers all things film, TV, and celebrity. She has nearly 20 years experience as an entertainment reporter and previously worked for PEOPLE Magazine, New York Magazine and Vulture, MTV News, Yahoo, and many others.

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’s inaugural Screening Room on Friday, the filmmaker and John Malkovich, who stars in the film, both lauded the actor.

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