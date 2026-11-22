OpenAI CEO Sam Altman supports Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki's proposal for industry-wide caps on AI capabilities measured by perplexity, aiming to align progress with safety milestones.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has publicly endorsed a significant proposal to establish industry-wide boundaries on the development of advanced artificial intelligence systems. The initiative, originally detailed by OpenAI chief scientist Jakub Pachocki, urges AI developers to adopt common limits on increasingly powerful models to mitigate potential risks associated with rapid technological advancement. This move comes amid growing concern both inside and outside the tech sector regarding the pace at which AI capabilities are expanding relative to critical safety safeguards.

Pachocki Proposal Defines Perplexity Limits

Jakub Pachocki outlined a framework that suggests developers should commit to not crossing agreed-upon capability thresholds until new monitoring and safety mechanisms are firmly in place. Central to this proposal is the use of perplexity as a standardized metric for measuring AI progress across the entire industry. Pachocki described perplexity as an intelligence metric that measures how well a model predicts the next token, which is the basic unit of data, on average, noting that lower perplexity indicates better prediction capabilities.

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The proposal explicitly calls for common limits based on perplexity and other measurements, which developers would be committed to not crossing until the industry achieves specific, concrete milestones in understanding and monitoring AI behavior. This approach aims to create a predictable and controlled environment for AI development, ensuring that technological leaps do not outstrip the ability of researchers and regulators to manage associated risks.

Altman Endorses Safety-First Development Path

Sam Altman voiced strong support for the proposal in a post on X, stating that the broader AI industry should seek agreement on common limits for development. He described Pachocki's essay as the most important thing OpenAI has published in a while, emphasizing that such limits are essential to ensure safety and control over powerful AI systems. By backing this stance, Altman signals a strategic shift toward prioritizing regulatory alignment and safety protocols over unchecked acceleration.

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The CEO's endorsement highlights the increasing pressure on leading AI firms to collaborate on safety standards. The industry is facing scrutiny over the potential dangers of unregulated rapid advances, and this joint statement from OpenAI's leadership aims to set a precedent for responsible innovation. The goal is to foster trust among policymakers, the public, and other tech stakeholders by demonstrating a commitment to controlled and transparent development practices.

2027 Warnings and Future Milestones

Pachocki warned that AI could help drive fundamental advances in AI training methods as soon as 2027, a development that might accelerate progress faster than advances in monitoring and safety. This timeline underscores the urgency of the proposed limits, as the industry may soon face a scenario where model capabilities explode in ways that current oversight mechanisms cannot effectively track. The proposal advocates for an industry standard that sets a first limit on development and defines which milestones must be met before that limit is exceeded.

The risk identified by Pachocki is that without these predefined boundaries, the industry could drift into a period of uncontrolled expansion. By anchoring development progress to measurable metrics like perplexity and tying advancement to safety milestones, the proposal seeks to create a structured pathway for growth. This structure is designed to prevent a situation where technological capability surpasses the ability to understand or monitor the underlying systems.

Implications for Global AI Governance

This development marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate about how artificial intelligence should be regulated globally. If widely adopted, the metrics and limits proposed by Pachocki could form the basis for future international agreements on AI safety. The emphasis on common standards suggests a move away from fragmented national regulations toward a more unified global approach to managing AI risks.

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Stakeholders in the technology, policy, and ethical governance sectors are now closely watching to see if other major AI developers will adopt these perplexity-based limits. The response from competitors and regulatory bodies will determine whether this proposal becomes an industry norm or remains a specific internal guideline for OpenAI. The coming months will likely see increased discussions on how to operationalize these metrics in a way that balances innovation with public safety.