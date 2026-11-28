The Salvation Army is preparing to deliver Christmas gifts to 1,200 children in the River Region. Find out how Angel Tree donations work and where to drop off items by the December 11 deadline.

The Salvation Army has launched its annual Angel Tree program to provide essential Christmas gifts and clothing for 1,200 children across the River Region this holiday season. This widespread charitable initiative relies on community participation to ensure that local families receive tangible support during the festive period.

White tags representing specific children are displayed at various businesses throughout the River Region, allowing donors to select and fulfill individual Christmas wishes. Capt. Thomas Johnson, the commanding officer for The Salvation Army, confirmed that the organization is targeting exactly 1,200 children for this year's distribution effort, marking a significant logistical undertaking for the local command.

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Angel Tree Gift Processing Mechanics

Once donors drop off their selected gifts, The Salvation Army processes all items at a dedicated warehouse to ensure proper sorting and distribution. The operational mechanism involves a centralized system where Capt. Thomas Johnson oversees the intake of donations to guarantee that every child receives a complete package of items. This processing phase is critical for matching the right gifts to the right children based on the tags attached to the trees.

The warehouse team works to fill any gaps that arise when specific tags remain unchosen by donors. Capt. Thomas Johnson emphasized that these toy drives are vital for ensuring that every single child has a nice filled bag of gifts and clothes for Christmas morning. This safety net guarantees that no child is left without a present due to a lack of donor interest in a particular item.

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Donor Assurance and Item Distribution

Donors often have concerns about whether a child receives everything purchased for them, but The Salvation Army has strict protocols to address these questions. Capt. Thomas Johnson stated clearly that if a donor purchases an item for a specific child, that child is going to get every single thing that was purchased for them. This policy eliminates ambiguity and ensures that donor efforts are fully realized for each beneficiary.

The distribution process is managed with precision to maintain the integrity of the Angel Tree program. By tracking every item from the tag to the final package, The Salvation Army ensures that the promise made to donors is kept for every family involved. This transparency builds trust and encourages continued community support for the initiative.

Real World Impact on Families

The impact of these donations extends beyond toys, providing brand new clothing that serves as a crucial resource for many families in the River Region. Capt. Thomas Johnson recalled a parent from last year who was surprised by the bikes, clothing, and other gifts her children received. This personal example highlights the emotional and practical relief that the program brings to parents who are struggling to make ends meet.

For some of our children, this is the only time of year where they get brand new clothes, as noted by Capt. Thomas Johnson. Throughout the year, these children may rely on hand-me-downs from a thrift store, but the Angel Tree program changes that dynamic during the holidays. It brings joy to the parents that come through the doors of the distribution center, knowing their children will have new items to celebrate the season.

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Drop Off Details and Deadlines

Residents wishing to participate in the Angel Tree program can drop off donations at The Salvation Army location on Carter Hill Road. This specific address serves as the central collection point for all gifts and clothing items intended for the River Region children. Donors are encouraged to visit this location to ensure their contributions are received and processed in time for distribution.

The deadline for all donations to be dropped off at Carter Hill Road is December 11. This date is firm and allows The Salvation Army sufficient time to process all items at the warehouse before the holiday. Capt. Thomas Johnson and his team urge the community to submit their gifts before this deadline to ensure that every child receives their package in time for Christmas.