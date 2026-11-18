WSFA 12 partners with the Salvation Army for the Angel Tree Program in Montgomery and Prattville. Residents can adopt an Angel and donate gifts through December 11 to help children receive presents this Christmas season.

The Salvation Army has officially launched its annual Angel Tree Program in Alabama, partnering with local news outlet WSFA 12 to ensure that children in need receive gifts during the upcoming holiday season. This long-standing community initiative aims to provide presents for every child, addressing the financial difficulties faced by families who cannot afford to fill a Christmas tree. The drive creates a direct link between donors and specific children, ensuring that resources go exactly where they are needed most.

Partnership Details and Program Goals

WSFA 12 News is collaborating with the Salvation Army to distribute Angel tags at designated drop-off points. The core objective of this partnership is to guarantee that no child goes without a gift this winter. By combining the reach of the Salvation Army with the media presence of WSFA 12, the program seeks to maximize participation across the region. This collaborative effort highlights the ongoing commitment to supporting local families during the festive period.

Also read LA’s favorite Christmas tree light switch-on is tonight — with celebrity helpers

Donation Locations and Selection Process

Residents interested in participating can visit any of eight specific locations across Montgomery and Prattville to select an Angel. The list of approved sites includes The Shoppes at East Chase Launch in Prattville, Capitol Chevrolet Hyundai Montgomery, and KNC in Montgomery. Additional drop-off points are located at Mullinax Buick GMC in Montgomery, The Weight Clinic in Prattville, and West Main Coffeehouse and Creamery in Prattville. Donors can choose an Angel from these trees to identify a specific child or group to support.

Advertisement

Required Steps for Gift Donation

Once a donor selects an Angel tag from one of the eight trees, they must purchase the requested gifts for that child. After acquiring the items, donors are required to wrap the gifts securely. The final step involves returning the wrapped packages to the exact location where the Angel tag was originally picked up. This streamlined process ensures that all donations are correctly matched with the intended recipients and distributed efficiently by the Salvation Army.

Deadline for Gift Returns

Participants must complete their donations and return the wrapped gifts by December 11. This firm deadline ensures that the Salvation Army has sufficient time to organize and deliver the presents before the Christmas holidays. Donors who wish to make a difference must adhere to this schedule to guarantee their gifts reach the children in time. Those who need further details about the program or specific gift requirements can visit the official Salvation Army website for more information.