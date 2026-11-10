Salvadoran Troops in Haiti Draw Scrutiny as Dominican Republic Offers Support

About 2,500 Salvadoran troops in Haiti operate largely outside a U.N.-backed force, as the Dominican Republic supplies logistics and intelligence.

The president of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, said on Tuesday that his government is collaborating with El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, and providing him with logistics and intelligence. The support comes as some 2,500 Salvadoran troops battle violent gangs in Haiti. Abinader's remarks have intensified attention on the Salvadoran deployment, which is drawing scrutiny because it operates largely outside a U.N.-backed multinational gang suppression force.

The gang suppression force, which is backed by the United Nations, has been working in Haiti alongside Haitian police. Abinader used his comments to call on that force to coordinate its actions with El Salvador's troops, so that it could decisively support the Salvadoran military and what he described as the attitude of President Bukele.

Also read Haitian leader to visit El Salvador to discuss future of Salvadoran troops' offensive in Haiti

Salvadoran Troops Deployed Outside the Gang Suppression Force

Salvadoran troops are operating in Haiti largely outside the framework of the U.N.-backed gang suppression force, which is the central point of scrutiny in this deployment. The Salvadoran forces were sent after four aviation technicians were attacked on Oct. 18 deep in gang-controlled territory. Those technicians remain missing.

Bukele recently celebrated an attack carried out by Haitian police and Salvadoran troops that destroyed the home of Wilson Joseph, best known as Lanmò San Jou and the leader of the 400 Mawozo gang. Joseph was not killed in Sunday's attack, according to the reporting. Bukele wrote on X on Tuesday that we kept our promise, referring to the attack on the home and the gang's headquarters.

In the same post, Bukele said that most of the gang members ran away without even trying to fight, and he called them cowards. The gang has been identified in the reporting as the biggest challenge to Haiti's government and to the gang suppression force.

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Dominican Republic Backs El Salvador's Military Effort

The Dominican Republic is providing El Salvador with logistics and intelligence, according to Abinader, who said his government is collaborating directly with Bukele. Abinader pledged to keep helping Bukele and noted that El Salvador's defense minister speaks almost daily with his counterpart in the Dominican Republic.

A spokesperson for Abinader declined to provide details on the type of assistance the Dominican Republic has provided to El Salvador. That refusal leaves the exact scope of the support unclear beyond the general categories of logistics and intelligence.

Igor Rugwiza, the spokesperson for the gang suppression force, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the force is coordinating closely with Haitian authorities and relevant international partners in support of shared security objectives. In a statement, Rugwiza said the force considers effective coordination and deconfliction among all security actors operating in Haiti to be essential to achieving sustainable security outcomes.

Rugwiza added that any activity undertaken by the force is conducted in accordance with its mandate, established command and control arrangements, the rules of engagement, and applicable human rights law obligations.

Human Rights Concerns and Expert Warnings in Haiti

Amnesty International has called on Bukele and Haiti's Prime Minister, Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, to ensure that all operations conducted by Salvadoran troops comply with international human rights law. The organization's Americas director, Ana Piquer, said on Monday that both governments must make the agreement governing the deployment public.

Piquer also said the governments should explain how they oversee the deployed forces, what rules govern the use of force, to whom the forces are accountable, and how people can report possible violations without fear of reprisals. Those questions remain central to the debate over the deployment.

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Sophie Rutenbar, a senior expert at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, said on Tuesday during a virtual conference that Haiti is extremely crowded with security forces. She said that we don't know very much about the coordination mechanisms right now, and described the situation as not a great one.

Rutenbar also said that Haitian sentiment toward the Salvadoran troops is largely positive, while adding that these security forces are coming from very different points of view. Experts note that civilians have been killed in attacks targeting gangs, and Rutenbar questioned how long El Salvador can sustain its current pace.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps for Haiti

The deployment is expensive, according to Rutenbar, who said that what El Salvador is doing is a very expensive proposition. She noted that if the Salvadoran troops were to work with the gang suppression force, they would benefit from additional resources.

Wolf Pamphile, founder and CEO of Haiti Policy House, a U.S.-based think tank, said during Tuesday's conference that as promising as El Salvador's actions in Haiti seem, he believes the Central American troops may have to work with the gang suppression force in the long term. Pamphile's view points to coordination as a likely future requirement.

Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé is scheduled to visit El Salvador next week to meet with the Salvadoran government and discuss the future of Salvadoran troops in Haiti. That meeting will be the next formal step in determining how long the deployment continues and under what arrangements.

Abinader has also pledged to keep monitoring the shared border with Haiti, which the Dominican Republic shares on the island of Hispaniola, using drones, soldiers and armored vehicles. He said his government will respond to any actions that might threaten the stability of the Dominican Republic.