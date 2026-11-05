Salute to Service 2026: A Veterans Day Celebration
Premieres Friday, Nov. 6, 2026 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Saturday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+. Celebrate our nation’s heroes through both songs and stories of service in this musical special.
Salute to Service 2026: A Veterans Day Celebration. Celebrate our nation’s heroes through songs and stories of service in this music-filled special. Jason Kelce hosts Jon Batiste and The U.S. Army Field Band in Salute to Service 2026: A Veterans Day Celebration.
Celebrate our nation’s heroes through songs and stories of service in this music-filled special.designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier. You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7.Also readVote 2026: Georgia election results for governor, U.S. Senate, other statewide races for Nov. 3, 2026
We also added a new channel - FNX . Yourworks on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account. Soldiers from the Six-String Soldiers of the United States Army Field Band collaborate with musician Jon Batiste during a recording session at SUNY Purchase College in Westchester County, New York, May 11, 2026.
The recording session supported a PBS production in recognition of Veterans Day and highlighted the Army Field Band’s mission to connect with Americans, honor veterans and inspire future generations through music and outreach. Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
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