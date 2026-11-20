A 'minor' snowstorm is expected Friday in the Salt Lake Valley. Here's how much is expected to fall, both in the valley and the mountains.

Salt Lake Valley residents are likely to see a fair amount of snow falling Friday, according to the National Weather Service. A “minor” snowstorm should deposit 1 to 4 inches in the valley during the day Friday, meteorologist Julie Cunningham, with the National Weather Service, said Thursday afternoon.

After rain Thursday night, Cunningham said, a cold front would move through the valley, causing the rain to taper off and the snow to fall — likely after the Friday morning commute. The Wasatch Mountains, and the Wasatch Back, are likely to see more snow Friday — as much as 8 inches in Park City, Cunningham said. After Friday’s snowfall, Cunningham said, the weekend is expected to be drier.

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A brief high pressure system will move through northern Utah, meaning partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday. There is a slight possibility of more snow Sunday night, going into Monday. The quick snowstorm that hit during Tuesday evening’s commute prompted the Garland Fire Department to post on Facebook a somewhat snarky reminder to drivers about being careful in hazardous weather conditions: “Snow is falling, and so are our expectations for Utah drivers. Prove us wrong.

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Please. ” With Thanksgiving travel coming next week, the American Red Cross’ Utah/Nevada offices sent out information Thursday about being prepared for emergencies on the road. The Red Cross recommends keeping emergency supplies, with water, high-protein snacks, a first-aid kit, a flashlight, extra batteries, jumper cables, a cellphone charger, a map and an emergency contact card. Drivers should also check their tires, battery, fluid levels and windshield wipers before heading out, the Red Cross advised.