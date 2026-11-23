The Salt Lake Temple will be rededicated on Dec. 5, 2027, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Monday in a letter that said the remodel is finished.

The Salt Lake Temple will be rededicated on Dec. 5, 2027, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Monday. SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Temple will be rededicated on Dec. 5, 2027, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Monday.

Additional details, including timing and whether the ceremony will be broadcast to other areas, are not yet finalized. The date was announced in a "We rejoice in the completion of the work on this historic and sacred edifice which has stood the test of time and will once again allow the Lord's children to participate in sacred and eternal ordinances for themselves and their ancestors," the letter states.

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President Dallin H. Oaks, President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson said the remodel and seismic retrofit of the temple is now finished. An open house and celebration will be held from April 5, 2027 to Oct. 1, 2027 as Monday's letter said any necessary cleaning or repairs following the open house will begin Oct. 4, 2027, and end in late November 2027. Additional information about the rededication will be confirmed later.

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