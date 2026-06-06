Salt Lake police conduct enforcement around '999 Ride'

Police closely monitored Salt Lake City's weekly

Issues included traffic blockages, vandalism and alcohol use. Cyclists view the ride as cultural, but acknowledge problems exist among a small group of participants. SALT LAKE CITY — Police showed up in significant numbers Thursday to monitor and enforce laws as hundreds of cyclists took part in the latest "999 Ride.

" Cyclists said the ride earned its name in recent years by beginning regularly on Thursdays at 9 p.m. at 9th and 9th in Salt Lake City, and it can feature up to thousands of riders. According to Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Greg Wilking, however, officers have received an increasing number of complaints about the group.

"We've had a lot of issues with traffic being blocked, intersections being blocked, people riding the wrong way in traffic, cars being surrounded," Wilking said during an interview ahead of the enforcement effort. "We don't want to have something happen where somebody gets hurt, and whether that's a motorist that maybe is surrounded, or one of the bicyclists, we just don't want to have anybody getting hurt," Wilking said. "That just leads to bigger and worse problems.

"On Thursday night, the crowd was small at 9 p.m. but had grown to large numbers by 10 p.m., when the main group of cyclists departed south along 900 East. One cyclist who joins the group regularly but asked not to be identified described the event is a "cool, cultural thing" and a way to build community, but he also acknowledged riders knew that problems, including vandalism, existed.

He countered quickly, however, to say that he believed that most of the problems originated from "1%" of the 1,000 to 3,000 cyclists who participated. He said he was skeptical that enforcement efforts would be effective and suggested instead that police provide traffic control and monitor problems like vandalism from a distance.

"I don't think there actually needs to be a police presence," he said. "It makes sense, but I feel like everyone out here has been safe. " Families were also present Thursday, including a father who brought his young son and daughter to their first "999 Ride. " "I like riding my bike around the city," said the daughter.

"I don't know why there are police here on motorcycles. "The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Andrew Adams is an award-winning journalist and reporter for KSL.

For two decades, he's covered a variety of stories for KSL, including major crime, politics and sports. Body-camera videos of 'suicidal' armed man killed by Salt Lake City police released





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