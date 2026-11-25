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For 10 years, Stadler has built commuter trains used nationwide in its Salt Lake facility. Now the company will be building trains used right here in Utah.

You might not know, several cities nationwide rely on a Salt Lake-based manufacturing plant to build their commuter trains. Stadler, a Swiss-owned corporation, owns a 500,000 square foot facility just west of the Salt Lake International Airport at 5880 West 150 South. The company's CEO Martin Ritter, who is from Switzerland, said the company has been designing and building trains in Utah's capital for the last 10 years.

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"Really building everything from street cars, trolleys, light rail cars to relatively high-speed rail that goes up to 165 miles an hour," Ritter said, listing Stadler's long line of projects. The company is also known for subway cars and developing trains powered by hydrogen, battery, diesel and electricity. Ritter said the company employs 18,500 people worldwide.

About 770 of those employees work here in Salt Lake, where Stadler has invested $200 million into a facility that depends on a Utah supply chain.

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"The reality is that most of our suppliers are small and medium-sized businesses," Ritter explained. He added that rail cars built in Utah go to metro systems in other cities including Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta. But now for the first time, the company will start building TRAX trains for the Utah Transit Authority.

"We did sign a contract with UTA two years ago. We're expecting those light rail cars running on the blue line by 2028," Ritter said. To meet the new demand, Stadler is planning to grow its workforce with an expected 1,000 employees in the near future. The priority is to hire and retain skilled workers - a big part of which is hiring teenagers from its dual education program.

Ritter said through the program, students join the company in their senior year and spend half their time working at Stadler and the other half in high school. Fallon Thatcher was one of those students - starting at Stadler while she was 16 and is now working toward a college degree while building gear boxes and other train components.

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