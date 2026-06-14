Salt Lake County’s top prosecutor hopes to hold on to position in June primary challenge

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill was first elected to the position in 2010. Challenger Shawn Robinson hopes to bring a 'fresh perspective' to the office.

Longtime Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill and assistant attorney general Shawn Robinson are facing off in the Democratic primary. Sim Gill, left, and Shawn Robinson, candidates for the Democratic nomination for Salt Lake County district attorney.

Teen’s $20 million lawsuit against Salt Lake D.A. Sim Gill alleges prosecutor-detective romance fueled a wrongful murder charge Salt Lake County D.A. Sim Gill has charged a police officer in a fatal shooting for the first time in more than a decade Sim Gill narrowly survives Salt Lake County Democratic convention despite challenger seeing more support A S.L. County Council seat representing a southern portion of the county is up for grabs.

These 2 Republicans want to fill it. How much do you receive to replace your lawn in Utah — and why does it differ from city to city?

‘We need to be thinking bigger’ — What Latter-day Saints are missing in the debate over the Pentagon’s ‘Christian list’Voices: As faith leaders, we call on federal officials to abandon plans for a mega-detention facility in Salt Lake City





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