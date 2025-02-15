Salt Lake City Tops List of Best U.S. Metro Areas for Families

LendingTree ranks Salt Lake City and Minneapolis as top choices for families, considering factors like median income, childcare costs, poverty rates, and educational opportunities.

Finding the perfect city for families is a complex endeavor, as individual needs and priorities vary greatly. However, experts suggest focusing on key factors that matter most, such as cost of living, educational opportunities, and access to healthcare. LendingTree, a financial technology company, recently analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau to identify the top 10 best large U.S. metro areas for families.

The study considered various metrics, including median income for families with children, average monthly childcare costs, poverty rates, and the share of older teenagers who are neither in school nor have graduated. Salt Lake City emerged as the top-ranked city, excelling in metrics like average commute time, which can be crucial for families with young children. Minneapolis secured the second position, despite having one of the highest childcare costs in the nation. It scored high in median income and the proportion of children living in owner-occupied homes. Other factors that contributed to Minneapolis' ranking include a low poverty rate, a relatively small wealth gap, high-quality public hospitals, and a low divorce rate. The study emphasizes that while no city is perfect, families should prioritize factors that align with their values and lifestyle





